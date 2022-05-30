What was the first social network? – Marcela’s question Zucco, Cajapió (MA) – want to send a question too? Click here.

Straightforward, guy from Cajapio: the grandpa of Orkut, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok is classmates.com, created in December 1995.

The site is still live today and is a platform to connect schoolmates, share old photos — including yearbooks with photos of graduates — and arrange nostalgic class get-togethers. But it only works for schools in the United States (here’s a tip for Brazilian entrepreneurs).

Despite being so specific, the service has aged well, keeping up with the changing times and is about to launch its app.

There are, however, those who argue that social networks exist long before that, since the prehistory of the internet, when it was not yet accessible to all mortals.

Among these ancestors is the BBS (1973), a server that ran software that connected, through a modem connected to the telephone network, people and institutions in forums to share files, programs, conversations about topics and even text messages. .

Another social media dinosaur is Q-Link (short for Quantum Link), released by Quantum Computer Services in 1985.

Although it was also restricted — it only ran on Commodore 64 and 128 computers in the US and Canada — it was more of a content portal, offering news, games and, of course, interaction environments such as chat rooms and forums. for file sharing.

It looked so much like a portal that, in 1989, Q-Link expanded access to all personal computers and changed its name to give rise to America Online, or AOL — you know, Cajapio native?

