WHO says monkeypox outbreak could be ‘tip of iceberg’

The monkeypox outbreak in non-endemic countries could be the “tip of the iceberg”, as the director of Global Risk Preparedness at the World Health Organization (WHO) explains. of the disease in each nation, 401 cases of the disease have already been recorded in 21 countries.

The director predicts an even greater increase in the number of cases in the coming days. “We are still at the beginning of this event,” she said. “We know there will be more cases in the coming days.” Despite the increase, Briand says there is no reason to “panic”. “It is not a disease that should concern the general public. It’s not Covid or any other fast-spreading disease,” she said. The director believes that the current moment provides a greater opportunity to prevent the spread.

“We believe that if we take the right measures now, we can easily contain it,” he said. The disease can be controlled with measures such as good hygiene and safe sexual behavior. Although there is no vaccine specifically targeted against the variant, clinical studies have shown that the smallpox immunizer is 85% effective in preventing the disease-causing virus. This is the worst outbreak outside of Africa, where the disease is already considered endemic. The majority of confirmed cases so far are not linked to travel to the African continent.