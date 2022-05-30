‘Why is your face crooked?’: she had mini-stroke during video call – 29/05/2022

Exhausted at the end of a working day, American Dawn Turnage sat in a comfortable chair to sunbathe before going to bed. For more than a week, she felt more tired than usual and had a bad headache.

During a video call with sister April Washington and 2-year-old niece Naomi, she discovered that she was suffering a mini-stroke, also known by the term TIA (transient ischemic attack). The story was published by American Heart Association (American Heart Association).

It was the child who realized: “Tete, why is your face crooked?”. “What do you mean?” Dawn asked.

Her sister, who is a medical assistant, listened to her daughter and went to see for herself. The right side of Dawn’s mouth, who was 44 at the time, was turned down, making her face look crooked.

Considering her high blood pressure and other issues, April feared her sister was having a stroke. Her husband called his other sister, Damika Withers, who lived near Turnage, for help.

At the hospital, doctors said it could be Bell’s palsy, which can cause temporary facial weakness. But when the sister called to explain Dawn’s medical history, experts said it could be a stroke.

After some tests and examinations, she found that she had suffered several TIAs, or transient ischemic attacks, which occur when a clot blocks blood flow to the brain for a short period of time.

“I’m just tired,” the woman said, in the day. She was just 44 years old. For her, a stroke happened to older people.

Everyone at the hospital said she was lucky not to have long-lasting complications from “mini-strokes”, which can be a warning sign of a full-blown stroke. The woman took this as a warning.

“I kept thinking about what could have happened and thanking God I’m still here,” she said. “I felt like this is it. I have to take better care of myself.”

change of habits

The affair took place in 2015, but immediately she changed her diet and started walking regularly. Dawn soon began to lose weight.

Before that, she’d drank sodas, hoping they’d cheer her up and lessen the pain in her head—which they didn’t. She was also dropping things, and her vision got worse. Sometimes her computer screen was blurry or very dark.

Dawn also blamed her problems on a stressful schedule. At the time, she had two jobs. Stress caused her to overeat, and she gained weight—another thing she blamed for her fatigue. She knew the extra weight wasn’t helping to control the high blood pressure she had diagnosed a year earlier.

She wants to help more people

Today, she sees her mission as educating others, especially underrepresented racial and ethnic groups. The prevalence of high blood pressure among blacks in the US is among the highest in the world, according to statistics from the American Heart Association.

They have disproportionately higher rates of more severe hypertension, which develops earlier in life.

“It’s important to me that the African American community is aware of their health,” she said. “They need to get tested and know what their numbers are, as well as know the warning signs for cardiovascular disease.”

What is stroke and symptoms

In general, stroke is the death of brain cells, which happens by the interruption of blood flow in the organ. This lack of blood circulation can occur in two ways:

hemorrhagic stroke: when a blood vessel or artery ruptures, causing blood to leak in the area and interrupting proper blood flow.

ischemic stroke: it can happen when there is a blockage of a blood vessel, due to the accumulation of fatty plaques on its walls. Or when a clot migrates to a cerebral blood vessel and limits blood flow, which “kills” cells that do not receive nutrition.

The symptoms are the same for men and women. Sudden motor changes, such as muscle weakness, incoordination or inability to move a part of the body — usually an arm and leg on one side of the body — and numbness in the face, arm or leg are among the most striking signs of the disease.

The patient may still have difficulty speaking, talking slowly and confusedly. Sensory changes such as blindness, changes in levels of consciousness, drowsiness and mental confusion also appear. There are also complaints of sudden headache, increased intracranial pressure and nausea and vomiting. When in doubt, do the following test:

s of smileask the person to try to smile, in cases of stroke it is only possible to open the mouth with one side, it is a crooked smile and it is easy to identify that there is something wrong;

the hugwho suffers a stroke usually have weakness on one side of the body and cannot lift both arms to hug another person;

M of musicas speech and coherence are compromised, the patient cannot sing;

u of urgencyif all tests were positive, call for help immediately.

* With information from a report published on 08/02/2018.