Why it’s time to redefine what a second is – and what mysteries of the universe it might reveal | Science

Do you have a minute to talk about the second?

The fundamental unit of time, on which most of the other quantities in our measurement system depend, has not changed in more than 70 years.

But the advancement of technology indicates that it is time to update and make the definition of what a second is more precise.

This is the opinion of researchers from the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM, for its acronym in French). Based in Paris, France, the BIPM is the body responsible for establishing international standards for systems of units of measure.

BIPM metrologists, together with experts from several countries, are preparing to change the way of measuring the second. It is a very delicate operation, the result of which could be fundamental to change the way we understand the universe.

The second is the basic unit of time measurement in the international measurement system.

But in fact, other basic units like the meter (length), kilogram (mass), ampere (current) and kelvin (temperature) are defined based on the second.

The BIPM defines the meter, for example, as “the path traveled by light in a vacuum during a period of 1/299,792,458 of a second”.

For millennia, humanity has used astronomy to define its units of time. But, since 1967, the observation of atoms has been used to define the second. That’s because atoms behave more precisely than the Earth’s rotation, which is not perfectly uniform.

Atoms provide a more accurate measurement of time than astronomical observations — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

Scientists have observed that, for millions of years, the Earth has been rotating more slowly. As a result, days are getting an average of 1.8 milliseconds longer each century.

So, for example, 600 million years ago, Earth’s day lasted just 21 hours.. And to make matters worse, several studies showed in 2020 that, in the last 50 years, the planet has started to spin faster.

So, while imperceptible, the “astronomical second” is not always the same, while atomic particles move more precisely and predictably.

Since 1967, the second began to be defined based on the oscillation of particles of cesium 133 atoms, when exposed to a special type of microwave. The device used to make this measurement is called an atomic clock.

When exposed to these microwaves, cesium-133 atoms behave like a pendulum that “swings” 9,192,631,770 times per second.

Until then, the second used as a reference to count the oscillations was based on the duration of a day in the year 1957, determined from the behavior of the Earth, the Moon and the stars. Now, the BIPM defined that the official measure of the second would be calculated from the amount of oscillations of the particles of atoms of cesium 133.

So, Briefly, the second today is defined as the time it takes for cesium to oscillate 9,192,631,770 times. But this definition seems to be out of date.

For about a decade, there have been optical atomic clocks, with the ability to observe the “tick” of atoms that oscillate much faster than cesium.

Some of them count the ticking of ytterbium, strontium, mercury or aluminum, for example. It is as if the atomic clock had a magnifying glass that allowed it to detect more oscillations and define the second with greater precision.

Watch measuring ytterbium atoms at the US National Institute of Standards and Technology — Photo: N. Philipps/NIST via BBC

And there are currently dozens of these optical watches in various countries. It is expected with them, as some experiments have already shown, that the various measurements can be compared to prove the results obtained.

The BIPM plans to use optical atomic clocks to measure the second, but is still defining the criteria for making this measurement. The most important thing is to prove the precision promised by optical clocks, according to Gérard Petit, a researcher on the BIPM’s time team.

To date, the best comparisons have been made between optical clocks from the same laboratory. But Petit told BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service, that the aim is to compare different watches from different laboratories. And it is also necessary to define the element of the periodic table that will replace cesium as a reference.

Optical clock measuring strontium atoms — Photo: R. Jacobson/NIST via BBC

Furthermore, optical atomic clocks are tremendously complex devices, many of which require an entire laboratory to operate.

Some challenges faced by these devices are, for example, emitting the type of laser radiation with exact precision to make the atoms oscillate correctly, or having ultra-fast laser pulses with minimal intervals, so as not to miss the oscillations that must be counted. , explains researcher Jeffrey Sherman, from the department of time and attendance at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to the Live Science portal.

Gérard Petit indicates that, if everything goes according to plan, the criteria should start to be defined in June 2022, and the new second should come into effect from 2030.

“These are complex operations and comparisons,” he says.

What will happen when I change the definition of the second?

“Nothing,” says Petit, laughing.

The main reason to update the second is to keep things in order, as the world’s measurement structure depends on the second.

Ultra-precise measurement of time goes unnoticed in our daily lives, but it is important for scientists and can bring new insights — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

“It’s possible to live for a while with a definition that isn’t the most accurate, but after a while it becomes unintelligible,” says Petit.

“In practice, in daily life, maybe it doesn’t change anything, but in science, you need a definition based on the best possible measurement.”

In addition, measuring time ultra-precisely can help us understand phenomena that are currently not understood.

The NIST explains, for example, that Optical clocks were once used to measure space-time distortion described by Einstein’s theory of relativity.

Optical clocks are so accurate that they can demonstrate a difference between two clocks with an altitude difference of just one centimeter. This happens because, Due to gravity, time runs slower at sea level than at high altitudes such as Mount Everestfor example.

These ultra-precise clocks could also be used to detect the enigmatic dark matter, which makes up 25% of the universe, but about which little is known. With the new technology, scientists will be able to detect this unknown matter that influences ordinary matter and space-time.