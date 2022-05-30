Why pay attention to inflammatory bowel disease

posted on 05/29/2022 07:00



With age, it is natural that the musculature of the intestine is weakened. And depending on the pressure during peristaltic movements (contraction and relaxation that are part of digestion), the innermost intestinal layer can become inflamed, resulting in the formation of small sac-like bags. These structures are called diverticula. “A sign of aging of the intestine”, understands Daniele Couto, proctologist at Hospital DF Star, from Rede D’Or.

More than half of the population over 60 years of age has diverticula, and the incidence increases among the elderly. The doctor explains that most go through this change quietly, without symptoms, and often without even knowing about the condition. It’s just that not everyone who has diverticula (diverticulosis) has or will even have diverticulitis, which is the inflammatory condition.

The coloproctologist Paulo Gonçalves de Oliveira explains that diverticulitis is an acquired disease, related to age and to some eating habits, such as low fiber intake. The pathology is relatively new: “The reports we have are from the 20th century onwards. Possibly due to the aging of the global population and related diseases”, he justifies.

It is not known for sure what causes a crisis, which is accompanied by persistent abdominal pain that does not go away with medication. At that moment, Daniele advises that it is time to seek medical attention. In the most severe form, the patient goes to the bathroom and evacuates almost only blood.

After passing and treating such an emergency, it is necessary to take care of food and, if necessary, supplement some nutrient. Adopting an overall healthy lifestyle can help prevent symptoms. Ideally, people living with recurrent diverticulitis should have a trusted doctor who will accompany them in the event of an attack.





diverticulosis

Unlike diverticulitis (the suffix “itis” signals that it is an inflammatory disease, as in “appendicitis”), diverticulosis refers only to the presence of diverticula. Usually, these structures do not cause symptoms.

Incidence

– More than half of the population over 60 has diverticula.

– Of these, between 10% and 20% will have some complication, and may have diverticulitis.

– When this happens, most are not serious and can be treated medically.

Source: Brazilian Society of Coloproctology.

Cause

It is the inflammation of diverticula, which are fragile sacs that form in the innermost layer of the intestine.

Risk factors

– Advanced age.

– Food poor in fiber, which makes the intestinal habit inadequate, such as going to the bathroom every four days, for example.

Signals

– Intense and persistent pain that tends to be in the lower left part of the abdomen, in the “foot of the belly”. That’s because the stool is usually drier at the end of the colon, in the large intestine, in the region called the sigmoid.

– Distended and swollen abdomen.

– Sudden change in bowel function.

– In some cases, fever.

related exams

– Computed tomography (especially in case of suspicion).

– Colonoscopy, indicated for evaluation two or three months after the acute phase.

– Bloodtests.

Treatment

More recent approaches focus on changes in diet (during a crisis, fiber is removed from the diet), the use of Buscopan-type medication and plenty of fluids. That’s if the patient is in good health and immunity.

When the body does not respond to treatment, the following may be indicated:



– Antibiotics

– Drainage of abscesses, if the diverticulum is accumulating with pus, due to infection and inflammation

– Surgery, which consists of removing a segment of the intestine. Due to the complexity and risks, it is less common

It’s a myth…

That seeds and grains are directly responsible for clogging diverticula. They do not favor diverticulitis!

Other inflammatory bowel diseases

– Crohn’s disease: causes diarrhea, colic, rectal bleeding, and sometimes fever. Because it is chronic, medications help control symptoms, but there is no cure.

– Ulcerative colitis: mainly includes diarrhea. Here, also because it is chronic, the objective of the treatment is to take the patient out of the crisis and prevent it from happening.

expert’s word

What causes a diverticulitis crisis?

In theory, it is the obstruction of the diverticular sacs, which leads to infection or inflammation. It is unclear what may or may not cover them. As with appendicitis, there are those who eat everything and have no complications.

Does the disease have a genetic link or hereditary association?

There is no evidence to that effect. What seems to be happening is a family tendency, because the relatives share the same eating habits. And eating and bowel habits, in turn, influence diverticulitis.

Does the patient’s life change a lot after the diagnosis, as he needs to adjust his diet?

The change is usually big because most of these people have poor bowel habits. Once healthy, the patient must be up to date with fiber consumption and, if necessary, even supplement, either with superfoods or with oral capsules.

Is diverticulitis related to the appearance of other diseases (intestinal or not)?

Not. Diverticulitis is considered benign and has no association with malignancy such as cancer. What happens is that the age group in which it is more common coincides with the appearance of other pathologies.

Paulo Gonçalves de Oliveira is a coloproctologist and a redeemed member of the Brazilian Society of Coloproctology.