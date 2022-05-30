Xbox Game Pass: Call of Duty ready to hit Microsoft’s service?

Since Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard last January, many rumors conjure up the possibility of the Call of Duty franchise joining Xbox Game Pass.

Unfortunately, according to Tom Henderson, the partnership between PlayStation and Activision regarding the Call of Duty franchise should last a few more years. However, that also doesn’t necessarily mean that the Call of Duty saga can’t be added to Xbox Game Pass.

Also according to the American journalist, this famous partnership could continue until 2025/2026 and concerns at least the next three titles in the saga, namely Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2 and the upcoming game developed by Trearch.

As a reminder, at the time of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Xbox, through Phil Spencer, ensured that existing partnerships between PlayStation and the American publisher would be honored. So it’s to be expected that PS4 and PS5 owners will continue to benefit from exclusive content and modesin addition to early access to the beta version of the upcoming game.

Sony’s deal lasts for the next 3 games I believe. MWII, Warzone 2, and Treyarch’s game. So if Microsoft obligates Sony’s existing deal, which they have said they will, nothing should change until CoD 2025/2026 (depending on when that releases). https://t.co/DqMJ1aKJW7 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 26, 2022

So, with rumors evoking the possibility that no canon works will see the light of day in 2023, Xbox gamers may have to wait until 2025 and the commercialization of the next game developed by Sledghammer Games to be able to enjoy a Call of Duty added in release on Xbox Game Pass.

Either way, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be coming to PC and consoles on October 28th and is expected to be revealed in more depth via a four-minute gameplay video on June 8th. Also, the marketing deal would be for the next three games with the Playstation, and Warzone 2 could be released before that. It all depends on how many upcoming games will be released and whether the terms of the deal actually preclude such games from entering Game Pass.