Xbox Series S vs Input Video Cards: Which is Better?

Is it better to upgrade the PC or get the input console?

Video cards are still expensive, but prices have eased. This means that there are already acceptable plates appearing below R$ 4 thousand – different from the catastrophe that was the height of the pandemic and shortage. So now you can find some options in the range of BRL 2,500 to BRL 3,000.

With these prices, the question arises: which is better, to get Microsoft’s entry-level console, the Xbox Series S, or to upgrade my PC with these new generation video cards. Which one will I play better with?

In this comparison we will put in dispute:

– Xbox Series S – from BRL 2,100

– AMD Radeon RX 6600 – from BRL 2,800

– Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 – from BRL 2,600

In these scenarios we are considering that you already have a nice computer, with the rest of the components with good performance, you just need to upgrade the video card to continue keeping your machine as a good platform for games. The rest of the hardware we used for testing includes:

– AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

– X470 Aourus Gaming 5 WiFi

– 2x16GB @3200MHz Kingston Fury Beast

– Cooler Master V850 Source

– Open bench

Our focus was to compare the experience in different games, targeting the diversity of genres and experiences ranging from competitive games with a focus on rate and frames, to single-player games with graphics and ambiance as a central pillar of gameplay.

