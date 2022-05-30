Xiaomi Redmi 11 5G coming with 6.58″ screen and Dimensity 700 – All in Technology

Xiaomi is getting ready to unveil a new low-cost 5G smartphone, the Redmi 11 5G. And now, well-known source 91mobiles has just shared the list of the smartphone’s main specs ahead of its official launch.
As per what has been revealed, the Redmi 11 5G will have a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with support for 90 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device will include a Dimensity 700 processor, which promises good fluidity and still supports state-of-the-art 5G networks. In addition, it will have a base version of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal space.
See too:
For photos, Xiaomi will put a 50MP rear main lens along with a 2MP macro or depth sensor. For selfies, the device will have a smaller lens of just 5MP just like the Redmi 10 5G. In addition, the model will include a 5,000 mAh battery with support for charging up to 18W and a microSD slot for memory expansion.
Leaked Redmi Note 11 5G specs:
- Screen: 6.58-inch IPS LCD with 90Hz refresh rate support
- Processor: MediaTek Dimension 700
- RAM: 4GB 64GB Storage
- Native Storage: 64GB
- Back camera: 50MP + 2MP
- Frontal camera: 5MP
- Drums: 5,000mAh with support for 18W charging
- Operational system: Android-based MIUI
- Others: Side mounted fingerprint reader.
Regarding availability and pricing, the Redmi 11 5G is expected to arrive soon in India at INR 13,999 (about R$ 853) in the base 4GB/64GB version. In addition, Xiaomi is expected to perhaps bring a variant with more RAM and storage, although this is still a mystery. So stay tuned for more information in the coming days.