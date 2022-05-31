22 new doctors are hired in Blumenau

You General Family Outpatient Clinics (AGF) of blumenau will have new reinforcements from the first half of june. This Monday (30), the Health Department (Semus) confirmed the hiring of 22 general practitioners to compose the teams.

Those selected were admitted through a public call, which took place on the 19th of May. In all, there will be 10 doctors for 40 hours a week and another 12 with a 20-hour shift. O start of the professionals is scheduled for different dates since some of the doctors hired are from other states.

Further calls are planned for the coming weeks. According to the Blumenau City Hallthe expectation is that the approved in the contest public nº 002/2021 also should be called soon. The city should also receive doctors from the Mais Médicos Program, from the Federal government.