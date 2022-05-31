5 Features That Can Make Your Android More Organized | Productivity

It is possible to organize Android phones by taking advantage of various features for the system, whether native or not. Clutter on the home screen can hamper smartphone productivity and performance. By keeping apps and documents tidy, on the other hand, you can find important items faster. In addition, interface customization tools contribute to improving the layout of the home and the user experience, who will be able to navigate the system more fluidly. See, in the following list, five tips to organize your Android phone.

1 of 7 Tips help keep Android phone organized; see list — Photo: Unsplash Tips help keep Android phone organized; see list — Photo: Unsplash

It is possible to change the application icons in the Android favorites bar and pin the most used by the user. In the factory version, SMS messages, Chrome browser and camera are the icons pinned to the bookmarks bar. To change them, just tap the icon you want to remove and enter the app you use most often. By making the switch, the user improves navigation and finds the application he needs more quickly.

2 of 7 Put the apps you use the most on a daily basis in the Android favorites bar — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela Put the apps you use the most on a daily basis in the Android favorites bar — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela

2. Create folders on the home screen

Accessing apps is easier when they are organized into folders. Creating specific folders for streaming platforms, social networks, banking and editing apps, for example, contributes to a cleaner interface and improves the user experience in the menu. Grouping apps into categories is easy: just drag one over the other. After this process, a generic folder is created, and it is possible to rename it.

3 of 7 Create folders by categories to keep the Android interface clean and organized — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela Create folders by categories to keep the Android interface clean and organized — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela

3. Uninstall apps you don’t use

Users often keep apps they no longer use. Accumulating apps with little or no functionality for everyday life, in addition to taking up the phone’s storage, can cause data to be collected in the background, which unnecessarily drains the battery. So check which apps are not in use and remove them from the device. Open the settings, go to “Apps”, “Manage Apps” and tap the icons of the apps you want to remove.

4 of 7 Remove apps without functionality on your Android — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela Remove apps without functionality on your Android — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela

4. Use widgets and shortcuts

Widgets are access paths to point information of a given application, without having to open it. It is possible to create widgets to access the weather, Google search engine, calendar, among others. To activate them, just tap on an empty area of ​​the screen. Then, a floating window will appear with the option “Widgets”. After selecting it, choose the application and the command you want to insert in the smartphone interface. If you want to remove a widget, just click on it and drag it to the top corner of the screen.

5 of 7 Widgets allow quick previews of the most frequently used apps — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela Widgets allow quick views of the most frequently used apps — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela

The shortcuts are static shortcuts located on the device’s home screen that serve to take the user to the most used apps. To create shortcuts, just go to Apps > Shortcuts > and select the desired application. The icon on the home screen will work as a shortcut and activate the specific function.

6 of 7 Shortcuts create shortcuts with specific functions pre-defined by users — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela Shortcuts create shortcuts with specific functions pre-defined by users — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela

5. Use “X-plore File Manager” app to organize files

Available for download from the Google Play Store, the X-plore File Manager application works as a file manager that shows all the device’s internal storage. With it, the user can move any file, delete items in bulk, rename thousands of files at once, add new shortcuts and even hide folders. To use all the features that the app provides, it is necessary to allow access to all files on the phone.

7 out of 7 The X-Plore app allows complete administration of all the files on your Android — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela The X-Plore app allows complete administration of all your Android files — Photo: Reproduction/Raisa Capela

With information from Make Use Of

