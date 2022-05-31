6 Strategies to Detox Your Mind and Train Better – 05/30/2022

These days, we live with an intoxicated and “intoxicated” mind—overloaded with information and situations that affect us emotionally. This impairs concentration and discipline to perform training, which generates escape routes and lack of motivation. Consequently, you fail to do your best and your results suffer.

I, like many here, have to face a routine that requires great effort. In addition to being an amateur athlete, I am a businessman, father, husband and I run some extra projects. There are days when it seems like physical energy won’t be enough, and that’s where some details make all the difference.

Today, I want to share some habits I’ve been working on along my journey. Each of them has helped me achieve my goals. My workouts are more and more constant and determined, my competition results are more and more satisfactory and today I am in the best phase of my physical performance.

1 – Rest your mind Often, we focus more on resting the body, but the mind remains active. Today, there is a movement that works on rest, that is, the mind is bombarded with information when it should relax. Then, when she needs to work, there is a desire to rest her mind, which robs her of all concentration, productivity and efficiency (from work or training). Rest is different from recovering from fatigue. It is enjoying what has been built and appreciating it with contentment, preparing for the next session.

2 – Be wary of your mind The human tendency is to believe what the mind brings as reality. However, our mind is unreliable, it seeks the comfort zone or “autopilot” all the time. So ask what you feel. A classic example is when you think about training and dozens of excuses come up not to do it. Question why you don’t want to do what should be done. Over time, excuses will become truths if you don’t question yourself.

3 – Disarm your mind Whenever you notice hurtful feelings that can pull you away from your goal, be quick to break that stimulus. Make wise choices that are in line with your goals. Step away from momentary pleasure and think about the long term, where you deserve to be and how you deserve to live. Let go of that feeling of procrastination and momentary pleasure. When you identify that there is a feeling and put your energy into thinking that you cannot feel it, you will expand that feeling further. Don’t fight these stimuli.

4 – Direct your mind You cannot eliminate a thought, but you can direct your thoughts. Navigate the feeling of the benefits of doing what you have to do: controlling your food, taking care of your health, exercising your body. When you bring the benefits into the game, your thoughts will begin to expand the desire for those benefits.

5 – Be grateful for the opportunity to take care of yourself, to exercise, to choose what to put on your plate. Looking at a healthy life with gratitude (for being able to live a longer, more productive life) will make you want even more to make good choices every day.

6 – Empathize with yourself In this process of detoxifying your mind and getting better results from your workout, you will fail. And that’s okay, it’s part of building and learning. When you fail, don’t condemn yourself or throw everything away. Instead of giving up, resume the process with more focus and determination.

Exercising these steps I got to know myself better and found myself much stronger than I thought. I learned to dose and direct my energy, I managed to bring a lot of clarity to my practical daily steps between training, eating and resting.