6 Surprising Tricks for Using Toothpaste When Cleaning Your House

Everyone loves having wild products at home, that is, those items that can be used for various purposes. Toothpaste is one of those materials capable of surprising for its versatility. Check out some of the best, most unusual and useful applications in the world. Toothpaste to your house.

1 – Cover holes in the wall

Toothpaste can do a very useful job of filling holes in the wall. Simply apply some of the simplest and most traditional white toothpaste you can find to the hole you want to cover. After a few days the paste will dry and harden and ends up working as a kind of putty for walls.

2 – Clean mirrors

Few people know, but using toothpaste to clean mirrors is a great solution. In addition to ensuring a unique shine, the paste will help prevent the mirror from fogging up during showers. Simply apply the product with a very soft sponge and then rinse to remove excess.

3 – Get the smell out of the thermos

The thermos of coffee can take on a smell over time. To eliminate any odor from inside the objective, simply use hot water with toothpaste and rinse thoroughly.

4 – Toothpaste to mirror headlight

Car headlights can turn yellow over the years. To mirror the glass again, simply wash it with toothpaste and plenty of water. This goes for removing the external yellowing of the headlight. If the stain is on the inside, it is necessary to disassemble the object or take it to a specialized establishment.

5 – Remove stains from pens

Toothpaste can remove pen stains from fabrics and even walls. Use a rough sponge to remove it carefully.

6 – Toothpaste to remove stains from furniture

You know that glass stain that was marked on the wooden table in your house? You can remove it and many others using toothpaste.