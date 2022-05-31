9 foods that are bad for the kidneys: the 8th is surprising

Consumption of some fatty, salty or sugary foods can be done in moderation. However, when this type of food is eaten every day, there are health damages that are at risk. Check out 9 foods that are bad for kidney health.

Foods that can be bad for your kidneys should be moderated

Although some people believe that there are no bad foods, the truth is that they do. Some items should always be avoided, no matter how difficult and tempting they are.

If you suffer from kidney problems or kidney stones, for example, know that food is directly linked to suffering. Sodium-rich foods can generate the crystals that hurt so much in patients.

In addition, the kidney needs fluids and less fat to work satisfactorily. Always try to reduce your intake of foods rich in these elements as much as possible.

9 foods that are bad for the kidneys

processed meats; Sugar; Soda; Caffeine; Mayonnaise; Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO); frozen meals; Butter; Salt.

The ingredients mentioned above are just a few examples of suggestions of what to avoid in terms of foods that are bad for the kidneys. However, always seek the help of a professional specialized in the subject to have the proper diagnosis.

Kidneys are among the vital organs of any human being and they need special attention and care. Always perform annual preventive exams to know how your health is.

Among the functions of the kidneys is to filter the toxins present in the body. Without them, the body suffers from constant inflammatory processes and accumulates various hazardous wastes for people’s health. In addition, other organs are overwhelmed by the malfunction of the kidneys.

Try to ingest more water, fiber, fruits and foods rich in liquids to help the organs in your daily life.