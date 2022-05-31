9 warning signs for parents

The United Kingdom, which concentrates the majority of cases of hepatitis of mysterious origin, urged parents to be aware of the signs of the disease in their children.

According to the British Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), the disease has mainly affected children under the age of five who initially show symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea and jaundice. Below are the main warning signs:

Credit: Ozgu Arslan/istockDark urine and jaundice are some of the signs of mysterious hepatitis

Mysterious hepatitis warning signs

dark urine Pale and gray poop itchy skin Yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice) Muscle and joint pain high body temperature Feeling extremely tired all the time loss of appetite Diarrhea

cases in the world

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 650 probable cases of mysterious hepatitis in 33 countries. The latest balance indicates 9 deaths as of May 26.

Also according to the WHO, 38 patients needed liver transplantation, which corresponds to 6% of children affected by the disease.

unknown cause

Hepatitis is generally rare in children, and experts have already identified more cases in the current outbreak than they would normally expect in a year.

What is intriguing is that no case so far has tested positive for the typical hepatitis A, B, C, D and E viruses that usually cause the disease.

Although it is not yet known what is causing the inflammation in the liver, the strongest hypothesis is the link with adenovirus subtype 41, which has been detected in many children with the mystery hepatitis.

Credit: Christoph Burgstedt/istockAdenovirus may be linked to mystery hepatitis

Although this adenovirus has been linked to hepatitis in children with weakened immune systems, it is not known to be a cause of hepatitis in healthy children, which has been happening.

But some influence from the coronavirus has not been ruled out. A study by Imperial College London in the United Kingdom and Cedars Sinai Medical Center in the United States suggests that the combination of adenovirus with covid infection may be triggering the disease.