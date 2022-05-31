Actions against smoking in Paraná involve training of health teams and awareness

In World No Tobacco Week 2022, which started on Monday (23) and continues until this Tuesday (31), the Secretary of State for Health (Sesa), with the participation of the José Alencar Gomes da Silva National Cancer Institute (Inca) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), carried out a series of actions to control tobacco use. The activities carried out in Curitiba were aimed at strengthening actions and improving public policies.

The State represents the Southern Region in the Project for the Improvement of the National Policy on Tobacco Control and the result of the meetings promoted will be replicated in other states. Representatives of the 22 Health Regionals, professional councils, state and municipal secretariats, indigenous health district, scientific societies, health councils and universities participated in the meetings.

Actions for a joint agenda on initiation control, treatment provision and tobacco-free environments were discussed. The teams involved in the project visited the Mãe Curitibana Health Unit to learn about the work carried out to treat smoking cessation. The Council of Municipal Health Departments of Paraná (Cosems-PR) also participated in the activities, reinforcing the support of the municipalities to the program.

“The participation of so many professionals engaged in reducing smoking rates in Paraná and in other states is a great achievement for health. A week of much exchange of knowledge that will be expanded to all municipalities with the aim of informing the population and providing care for those who wish to leave the addiction”, emphasized the Secretary of State for Health, César Neves.

CARE – With the aim of drawing attention to the dangers of smoking, several practical prevention and health promotion actions were carried out in the Center of the Capital, such as dental evaluation for the detection of oral cancer, spirometry, blood pressure measurement, capillary blood glucose, auriculotherapy sessions, delivery of informative materials, guidance on the treatment program for smoking cessation and general guidance to the population. On the occasion, which took place on May 26, more than 2,000 procedures were performed.

DICE – Currently, 72% of the municipalities in Paraná have at least one team capable of treating them, whether in Primary Health Care or Specialized Care. The Smoking Cessation Program is offered in 288 municipalities in the state. From 2019 to 2021, 20,181 users were served by the program’s teams.

Sesa, through Permanent Education, promotes the training of health professionals to expand the municipal teams to assist smokers, aiming to reach 100% in the coming years. In 2021, 675 people from the multidisciplinary teams were trained for smoking cessation and 209 professionals in the areas of health and education, regarding the prevention of initiation to use.

NO TOBACCO – This Tuesday (31), World No Tobacco Day, created in 1987 by the World Health Organization (WHO), the objective is to warn about preventable diseases and deaths related to smoking. Tobacco kills more than 8 million people worldwide each year. This year’s theme is “Help Protect Health and the Environment. Don’t let nicotine be a part of your life!”