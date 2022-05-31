Adolescents start taking the booster dose against Covid-19 in São Luís – Jornal Pequeno

For the vaccine to be applied, the young person must have taken the 2nd dose for at least 4 months.
Starting this Tuesday, 31, adolescents aged 12 to 17 will start taking the booster dose against Covid-19 in São Luís. The information was released by Mayor Eduardo Braide, through social networks.
For the vaccine to be applied, the young person must have taken the 2nd dose for at least 4 months.
“To take the booster dose, just take your ID card and vaccination card, and go to one of our 22 vaccination points”, published the mayor.
The service in health units will be from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 17 pm.
LIST OF VACCINATION POINTS AGAINST COVID-19 IN SÃO LUÍS:
BASIC HEALTH UNITS
Itapera Health Center
Maracanã Health Center
Coqueiro Health Center
Thalles Ribeiro Health Center
Santa Barbara Health Center
Janaina Health Center
San Cristobal Health Center
UBS Antônio Carlos Reis (Olympic 1)
UBS Maria Ayrecila Novochadlo (Olympic 2)
UBS Jailson Alves Viana (Olympic 3)
Anil Health Center
Djalma Marques Health Center
Genesio Ramos Filho Health Center
Amar Health Center
Health Center Dr. Jose Carlos Macieira
Clodomir Pinheiro Costa Health Center
Gapara Health Center
San Raimundo Health Center
Vila Embratel Health Center
Vila Nova Health Center
Yves Parga Health Center
Liberty Health Center
