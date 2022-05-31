Adolescents start taking the booster dose against Covid-19 in São Luís – Jornal Pequeno

Source: Essay

Starting this Tuesday, 31, adolescents aged 12 to 17 will start taking the booster dose against Covid-19 in São Luís. The information was released by Mayor Eduardo Braide, through social networks.

For the vaccine to be applied, the young person must have taken the 2nd dose for at least 4 months.

“To take the booster dose, just take your ID card and vaccination card, and go to one of our 22 vaccination points”, published the mayor.

The service in health units will be from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 17 pm.

LIST OF VACCINATION POINTS AGAINST COVID-19 IN SÃO LUÍS:

BASIC HEALTH UNITS

Itapera Health Center

Maracanã Health Center

Coqueiro Health Center

Thalles Ribeiro Health Center

Santa Barbara Health Center

Janaina Health Center

San Cristobal Health Center

UBS Antônio Carlos Reis (Olympic 1)

UBS Maria Ayrecila Novochadlo (Olympic 2)

UBS Jailson Alves Viana (Olympic 3)

Anil Health Center

Djalma Marques Health Center

Genesio Ramos Filho Health Center

Amar Health Center

Health Center Dr. Jose Carlos Macieira

Clodomir Pinheiro Costa Health Center

Gapara Health Center

San Raimundo Health Center

Vila Embratel Health Center

Vila Nova Health Center

Yves Parga Health Center

Liberty Health Center