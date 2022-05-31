‘After cancer in the uterus, I became a mother through a supportive belly’ – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Anita and her son, Matheus, who was born through a supportive belly (Photo: Personal Archive)

“My parents were born in Spain and came to Brazil when they were still young. I was born here, in Rio de Janeiro, but I spent my life visiting our family there. I even lived in Spain for a year, at the age of nine. And it was there that I met Albino. I don’t even remember exactly when, I have the feeling that we’ve known each other our whole lives. I always thought he was beautiful, but having something with him never crossed my mind. We were friends and that’s all.

I was a very blunt girl, I liked to play with boys more, I was a little brutish. I never considered myself very cute or sweet. But, although I didn’t make daughters’ dolls, like many girls, I always had a great desire to be a mother. And in my head everything was right: I would have two children.

In 2010, at age 32, I discovered that it wouldn’t be that simple. When doing a routine exam, she learned that she had a wound on her uterine cervix. My doctor, Dr. Célia Regina, asked if I would prefer to remove the uterus. She explained to me that the wound was something dangerous, as it could progress to something worse. I thought she was crazy. Removing the uterus and ending my chance of getting pregnant? It wasn’t a possibility for me.

I chose to just cauterize the organ. I knew that from then on, if I got pregnant, I would have a risky pregnancy – with this procedure, the doctor explained, it becomes more difficult to ‘hold’ a baby. But she was determined. If she had to spend nine months lying in bed to avoid a miscarriage, so be it. I did the cauterization and started to have follow-up every four months. She was single at the time, had no idea of ​​having a baby. I decided to live one day at a time.

Two years later, in August 2012, on one of my trips to Spain, I met Albino again. And this time it was different, we ended up getting involved and staying. I thought that romance would come to nothing, that it would be something of a vacation, fleeting. After all, I lived here and he lived there. But when I returned to Brazil, we started talking to each other daily, and something strong was building between us. In March of the following year he came to see me. We were already very much in love.

“When I discovered the cancer, the doctor gave me a month to have the eggs removed. I would have to race against time” Anita Moreira Castro

In one of our sexual relations, I bled profusely. I knew right there that something was wrong. As I did the periodic exams correctly, I was calm, I thought it would be something simple to solve. I was wrong. The diagnosis was clear: cervical cancer. When I got the news, my blood pressure dropped so low I thought I was going to pass out. When I was able to speak, my first reaction was to ask, ‘How do I get eggs?’ I wanted to know how much time I had to secure my chance to be a mother before starting cancer treatment. The doctor gave me a month. I would have to race against time.

I was super confident that my treatment would work. The saddest moment was breaking the news to my mother. She is that housewife who lives for her children, she knew it wouldn’t be easy for her. That day was the only time I allowed myself to cry, and we did it together. I stayed strong for her own sake. For me, if this was happening to me, it’s because I was able to overcome it.

I spent a month between consultations with an oncologist and a specialist in human reproduction. I took hormones to stimulate ovulation. I could only do one withdrawal, the amount of eggs I got would be my number of chances. The withdrawal itself was delicate. As my cancer was in the cervix, it couldn’t be done from below, it had to be through the belly button. It was more challenging, but I was willing to try anything. I didn’t want to go through treatment without exhausting my chances of being a mother. We got five eggs. It’s not a high number, but it was something.

In the face of all this, I asked Albino to move away. He was already in Spain, I didn’t know what my emotions would be like when the cancer treatment started, if I would become the most unbearable person in the world. I had no idea what my life was going to be like, I didn’t want to put him in that situation. But he denied it, said that there was no such possibility, that we would be together. Obviously it was better for me to have someone by my side, holding my hand, but I didn’t think it was fair to him. Albino did not give up. In May he landed in Brazil and in July we were married civilly, so he could stay here legally.

My treatment continued with chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions. Thank God my hair didn’t fall out. It sounds silly, but it made a difference to me. I looked in the mirror and didn’t see myself sick, and that gave me more strength. It took four months of treatment until I was cancer free. I had an ulcer, I had a bleeding scare a few months later. But I was cured. And it was time to celebrate. In March 2013 we were married in the church. We gathered all our friends and family for the double celebration. I spent two years without thinking about anything else, I just wanted to rest.

So I decided to resume the dream of motherhood. But how to get a supportive belly? In Brazil, you cannot pay someone to bear your child. This is allowed in some countries, but it is expensive and we would not be able to afford so many expenses, as it would also involve spending time abroad. Until then I thought that only family members could be supportive belly. I even thought about asking my older sister, but she didn’t have children, which is a requirement. My cousins ​​all live in Spain. I really didn’t know what to do.

Until one day, my mother, in an attempt to help me, told what I was going through to Bruna*, a woman who had worked in her house for a few years and was very fond of me. She was already a mother of two boys and was touched by my story. When my mother asked if she could be the ‘oven’ for my baby, Bruna accepted. She said she doesn’t know exactly why, but felt like she should. As if it was a mission she was receiving, even though she still didn’t quite understand it.

When I found out, it took me a while to believe. I was afraid it wasn’t true, how could God be so good to me? By now I had already discovered that you don’t have to be family to be a supportive belly. What it cannot, by any means, is have money involved. In addition, it is necessary to have authorization from the Regional Council of Medicine, and to bear all costs during pregnancy and childbirth, of course. As I had already had cancer and really could not bear this child, I was allowed to use the surrogate uterus. We did all the psychological evaluations, organized the bureaucracy and set out to try.

The first embryo transfer failed. We found out that Bruna had endometrial inflammation and that’s why her body didn’t hold the embryo. It took a year of treatment. During this period, she also underwent a battery of tests and discovered by chance a beginning of hereditary cirrhosis, a disease that killed her mother. Cirrhosis is a very silent disease, but as she found out in time, she was able to treat and cure herself. At that moment we saw that life really has many surprises, everything is explained.

Anita lives in Rio de Janeiro with her husband, Albino, and their son, Matheus (Photo: Personal Archive)

A year after the first, we set out for our second attempt. They were my last two eggs. I decided that this would be my last chance. I wanted to deploy both at once. It’s a very difficult and tiring process, I didn’t want to go through it all over again. Of the two embryos, one survived. I couldn’t believe it, my son was coming.

Watching Bruna’s pregnancy was a delight, she was a great partner. I went to all the appointments we asked for – with cardiologist, endocrinologist, gestational nutritionist… Anyway, every month we went to five different doctors. As she was already potbellied, many people didn’t even realize she was pregnant. She chose to only tell the people closest to her so they wouldn’t think she was doing it for the money.

“It’s not easy to see your child growing in someone else’s belly, but my desire to be a mother was greater than anything” Anita Moreira Castro

Matheus was born at 36 weeks, in October 2019. He came out of her belly and was delivered to us, there, in the delivery room. It was an indescribable feeling to take him in my arms for the first time. Bruna was wonderful, at no time did she refer to Matheus as her son. She was very happy to have done such a noble act for us, such a great gesture of love. My gratitude for her was such that there was no room for jealousy.

Matheus spent five days in the ICU and I confess that I kept putting off taking him home. The truth is that I was afraid of not knowing what to do with that child. But Matheus, as the meaning of his name says, is really a ‘gift from God’. Gradually we adapted to our new life. He was never a work baby.

I am infinitely grateful to Bruna for her solidarity. We still keep in touch, she visits Matheus whenever she can. I know that not everyone is prepared to see their child growing in someone else’s belly, but my desire to be a mother was much greater than anything. If our procedure did not work out, we would still have the option to adopt. It is not something, by the way, that I discard for the future.

I am very proud of my story, which started with an illness and ended with a child in my arms. I tell you everything I went through to be able to help other women who don’t know that there is this possibility of being a mother through a supportive belly, even with the help of a ‘stranger’. I would do it all over again to get here. Every now and then, I look at Matheus and cry. He is the biggest dream of my life. My dream come true.”

* fictitious name