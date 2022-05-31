After more than five years, Rogério Leite leaves the command of Health in Corumbá

Anderson Gallo / Diário Corumbaense Rogério leaves Health Department after just over five years in office

The doctor Rogério Leite is no longer Secretary of Health of Corumbá. He announced his departure, through his social network, on Facebook, through a letter, on the afternoon of this Monday, May 30.

It has been five years and five months in charge of Municipal Health, since 2017, when he accepted the invitation of the then Mayor Ruiter Cunha, who died in November 2017. When the then vice-president, Marcelo Iunes, took charge of the City Hall, Leite was kept in the position and coordinated the actions to combat covid-19 in just over two years.

In his letter, Rogério Leite mentioned that during that time, “I managed to assemble a high-quality technical team that, with competence and responsibility, helped him in the planning and execution of actions, to rationalize expenses, as well as to avoid waste, qualify the work, expand assistance, ensuring greater efficiency”.

He also recalled that “in these years he managed to deliver numerous works such as the Center for Dental Specialties, the long-awaited Center for Medical Specialties, which since 2007 has been a dream of the administrations that have passed through here, and which today are references at the state level”, if referring to other works carried out in the municipality.

The now former secretary also assumed, in 2019, the Presidency of the Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (COSEMS-MS), being re-elected for a new management.

“Being at the head of this important institution, I fought more and more for the health and well-being of our population. We managed to bring vaccination to all municipalities along the border, funding for the implementation of hospital beds throughout the state, we built our own headquarters and this year, in July, our state will host the largest public health event in Latin America”, emphasized.

Finally, Rogério Leite, thanked all the support and also the opportunity, wishing luck to Beatriz Assad, the name quoted to assume the portfolio.

“I continue as a doctor and citizen, doing my best for people. My sincere thanks to all of you.”

The dismissal of Rogério Leite was published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality, this Monday (30), through Ordinance “P” No. 189. The appointment of Beatriz Assad has not yet been made official.