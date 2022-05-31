All gaming events scheduled for June

With the absence of E3 in 2022, the mid-year gaming events come with the responsibility to live up to one of the most important ceremonies in the industry. So far, several conferences are already scheduled for the month of June and promise to present relevant content, both from the AAA scenario and from the independent category.

Check below the main gaming events that will take place in the next 30 days and see more details about their broadcasts:

Warhammer Skulls — June 1

Dedicated to the Warhammer franchise, the event will feature “world premieres, reveals and announcements” and will be hosted by Clive Standon, voice actor for Captain Titus in the recently announced Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Skulls is set to take place on June 1, streaming at 14:00 (Brasilia time), on Twitch.

State of Play — June 2

Starting at 7:00 pm on June 2, PlayStation fans will be able to see the brand’s main news on State of Play. The event will last approximately 30 minutes and is scheduled to bring news of third-party games and PS VR2 games.

Summer Game Fest — June 9

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards, Summer Game Fest will feature big “game announcements, reveals and more” from a variety of industry studios. Its coverage will start from 3 pm (Brasilia time) on June 9, through the main streaming platforms.

Netflix Geeked Week — June 10th

Netflix has prepared a week of many news and will have a panel dedicated exclusively to games on June 10. Geeked Week 2022 will feature content from the platform’s top game adaptations, alongside more than ten playable titles for subscribers.

Tribeca Games Showcase — June 10

The Tribeca Games Showcase will feature details on indie and AAA games, including the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence. Spectators will be able to follow the gaming event from 14:00 (Brasília time) on June 10, with paid transmission through the official website.

Wholesome Games Direct — June 11

On June 11, the Wholesome Games Direct takes place at 1:30 pm ET and will feature “reveals, exclusive content and even games that will be released during the show” with a focus on the indie community. Registration for the event can be made free of charge via twitter.

Future Games Show — June 11

Organized by GamesRadar, the Future Games Show will have a summer panel dedicated to “world premieres”. Starting at 4 pm on June 11, Brasilia time, participants will be able to follow developer interviews and many announcements.

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase — June 12

Bethesda’s first gaming event after Microsoft’s acquisition, the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will take place starting at 2:00 pm on June 12 (Eastern Time). Fans are expecting big reveals about the publisher’s franchises and can get more details on the collaboration’s first exclusive games.

PC Gaming Show — June 12

PC Gamer Magazine’s annual event, the PC Gaming Show is dedicated to computer games and will take place at 4pm on June 12 (GMT). So far, 45 presentations are confirmed and titles like Arma 4, Immortality, Half-Life: Alyx – Levitation, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 and others will be some of the highlights.

Indie Games Connect — June 26