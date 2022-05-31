AMD Ryzen 7000 will have a model with 16 cores and 170W

More information about the new generation Ryzen “Raphael” has been revealed

After a little confusion regarding the consumption specifications of the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU used in the presentation of AMD running Ghostwire: Tokyo, new information from interviews increasingly strengthens the existence of a Top-of-the-line 16-core SKU with 170W TDP. In addition, information about the future of the AM5 platform, iGPU RDNA 2 and clarification on the new instructions were mentioned.

In different interviews, Robert Hallock, AMD’s director of technical marketing, the same person who got confused by the information days ago, says thatRyzen 7000 series processors will not have SKUs without integrated graphics“iGPU will be the default”.

Integrated RDNA 2 graphics will be part of the entire Ryzen 7000 lineup

While not mentioning the RDNA 2-based integrated graphics settings that will be present on the Ryzen 7000 CPUs, Hallock says that the “iGPU configuration specs are consistent and all CPUs will have” the same numbers.

The iGPU RDNA 2 will have a small amount of compute units, but it will be enough to use a multi-monitor setup and encode and decode videos. Rumors so far pointed to 4 compute units present in the RDNA 2 iGPUs in the Ryzen 7000 series.

Ryzen 7000 will make AI workload easier for the average user

During the presentation that revealed the new Ryzen generation, “Expanded Instructions – AI Acceleration” was mentioned and about that, Robert Hallock says that they will be instructions, specifically, for neural network with AVX 512 VNNI and inference through of AVX 512 BLOAT16/BF16.

“We’re starting to see more consumer applications with AI workloads, like video upscaling, which has grown a lot in the last couple of years. I think there’s a general trend for the average enthusiast to use more and more AI workloads,” said Hallock.

Future of the new platform continues without more detailed information

When asked about the estimated lifespan for the new AM5 platform and the future of the Threadripper series, AMD’s director of technical marketing said he “doesn’t know yet” and that “is the most honest answer”. “We are still at the beginning of the construction of the AM5 (platform) […] Our users expect transparency on this matter, but we still don’t have an answer,” comments Robert.

So far we only know that the top-of-the-line seventh-generation Ryzen processor, possibly a Ryzen 9 7900 (or some variant), will have 16 cores, operate with a boost above 5.5 GHz in non-overclocked games, and will have a TDP of 170W. Already on the AM5 socket, it will have a maximum PPT of 230W.

