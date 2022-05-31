ANS includes 4 cancer drugs in mandatory coverage

Health plans will have up to 10 days to make medicines available to beneficiaries

The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) approved the inclusion of 4 drugs against different types of cancer in the list of mandatory coverage by health plans. DThe decision was taken at a meeting of the Collegiate Board of Directors this Monday (May 30, 2022).

After the decision is published in the Official Gazette, health plan operators will have up to 10 days to offer the drugs to their beneficiaries.

Read the full list below:

Apalutamide, for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCPSC);

Acalabrutinib, with 3 different indications: for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), in 1st line of treatment; for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy.

