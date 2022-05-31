App Health Leader: Is it worth downloading? | Health Plan Guide

It’s free. Just access the virtual app store from your cell phone. And search for “New Health Leader” (comes with the company logo highlighted). Click download. Ready! You have downloaded the app that will make your everyday life easier. Here’s why it’s worth downloading the app on your phone today.

We already talked about Technology in Health Plans. The time has come to highlight the differentials of the New Saúde Leader app. Leader’s relationship director, George Colantonio explained the advantages of the application.

“We all know that technology is a strong ally when it comes to health. Innovation and quality health are in our DNA. With that in mind, we launched a telemedicine platform that offers more than 25 specialties, in a fast, agile and reliable way”, commented George.

“The Leader beneficiary can schedule elective appointments through the app, or visit the doctor at any time of the day immediately in emergency situations, thus avoiding unnecessary exposure to viruses and bacteria residing in health institutions”, he added.

2 of 2 Download the New Saúde Leader app — Photo: New Saúde Leader Download the New Saúde Leader app — Photo: New Saúde Leader

But does it really work? Look at the numbers from the New Saúde Leader app:

Today more than 73% of registered customers have already joined the benefit offered by Leader

We are talking about an innovation that is very significant for us, as the beneficiary can choose to undergo face-to-face consultations

Telemedicine came with the aim of facilitating and bringing practicality to our beneficiaries.

The methodology is very simple and didactic. The professionals assist the user, and after the service they send the patient by e-mail – important documents such as certificates and prescriptions, all digitally signed and with legal validity.

Already downloaded? We look forward to hearing from you on the webshop with comments about the app.

More about New Health Leader

The operator New Saúde Leader has become a reference in health plans in the state of São Paulo. Founded in 1995 to provide medical and hospital assistance to the Bragantina region, in the interior of São Paulo, Leader underwent a complete transformation in 2018. Since then, under new management, it has reached the entire state of São Paulo and with the option of nationwide coverage. .

Contacts New Saúde Leader