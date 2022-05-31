Artist makes an incredible version of what Alien: Isolation would look like in Unreal Engine 5

with the arrival of Unreal Engine 5many developers are taking advantage of the moment to create their own projects, using all the resources that Unreal Engine 5 has to offer.

A YouTuber to artist known as ‘Enfant Terrible’, which has already become well known for creating realistic versions of old games or movies, recently made a new work, involving the universe of alienpopular movie of the 80s.

Enfant Terrible perfectly recreated Ellen Ripley’s face, every detail is unique, even her hair. The setting is also ultra realistic, with the ship’s computers weird just like in the old movies.

And of course, the dreaded Alien is also present in the video, where we can see this terrible monster running around the ship. This Fan Concept would be perfect as a sequel to Alien: Isolation, game developed by Creative Assembly and released in 2014.

Unfortunately Creative Assembly doesn’t seem to have plans for a sequel, which is suggested after the open ending, not to mention that the studio is working on a shooter for a new franchise, which by the way is also in production at Unreal Engine 5.

Alien: Isolation takes place 15 years after the first film and the protagonist is Ellen Ripley’s daughter, who aims to find the reasons for her mother’s disappearance.

In the game you wake up in a spaceship, but something happened, everyone disappears and in the middle of total darkness and alone, you must find answers, but this will not be so simple, until the dreaded Alien appears. Your defense is to run, be silent and hide.