Astronaut reveals tension between Americans and Russians aboard the ISS

After returning to Earth in a Russian spacecraft, American astronaut Mark Vande Hey revealed that the tension around the invasion of Ukraine is also affecting the weather with the Russians aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

In an interview for the Washington Postthe astronaut said that things were not pleasant in orbit, especially when all ISS crew members gathered to watch Hollywood action movies, which showed a stereotypical and prejudiced American view of Russians.

“At one point, I realized that all the bad guys were Russians. It kind of gives me the chills just thinking about it because at one point I looked at my cosmonaut crewmates and said, ‘What does that bring out in you?’ And they said, ‘It’s kind of scary when we see that everybody in the US was portraying the Russians as the bad guys,’” Hey said.

To avoid the unpleasant situation and to make the weekly movie session less awkward, it was agreed that each crew member would have the opportunity to choose a film they would like to share with the others.

Russians are leaving the ISS

Despite tensions over international affairs, the American said the cosmonauts he worked with in space were very dear to him and that they will be friends for the rest of their lives. He also pointed out that it was the collaboration with the Russians that provided the space station program.

He also recalled that he trained together with the Russians for the mission and stated that it is easy to hate someone or a group of people you don’t know. “I think the key for everyone involved is just trying to be curious about the other person’s perspective and being humble enough to recognize that we may not understand well enough and try to keep asking questions.”

Currently, the ISS is one of the few international cooperation programs that has not yet been affected by the war in Ukraine. NASA expects the orbital laboratory to remain operational until 2030, but the contract between the countries is in effect only until 2024.

Recently, the Russians have already signaled that they do not intend to extend this contract, as they intend to launch their own orbital space station, as well as deploy – together with the Chinese – a research laboratory on the Moon.