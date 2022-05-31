Bahia has 643 active cases of Covid-19; 9 deaths are recorded in 24 hours

Photo: Jefferson Peixoto/Secom

Bahia has 643 active cases of Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 15 more infected with the disease, 32 recovered and 9 deaths.

According to the State Health Department (Sesab), of the 1,548,499 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,517,921 are already considered recovered, and 29,935 have died confirmed.

In Bahia, the occupancy rate of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) is 14% for adult beds and 83% for pediatric beds.

The data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Monday.

The numbers may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health system. The ministerial base has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

In Bahia, 63,414 health professionals tested positive for Covid-19.

Vaccination

So far we have 11,612,221 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,689,610 with the second dose or single dose, 5,868,017 with the booster dose and 218,983 with the second booster. Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 938,605 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 479,355 have also taken the second dose.

