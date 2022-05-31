Bahia has 643 active cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths; see other disease data | Bahia

Bahia recorded, in the last 24 hours, 15 cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths according to data released this Monday (30), by the State Health Department (Sesab).
In addition, the state has 643 active cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bahia has recorded 1,548,499 confirmed cases, 1,517,921 recovered and 29,935 deaths.
The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health system. The ministerial base has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.
The bulletin also counts 1,881,479 discarded cases, 334,918 under investigation and 63,414 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19.
The data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Monday.
So far, Bahia has 11,612,221 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,689,610 with the second dose or single dose, 5,868,017 with the booster dose and 218,983 with the second booster. Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 938,605 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 479,355 have also taken the second dose.
Bahia has 496 active beds for the treatment of Covid-19. Of this total, 74 have hospitalized patients, which represents a general occupancy rate of 15%.
Of these beds, 210 are adult ICU beds with an occupancy rate of 14% (29 beds occupied).
In pediatric ICUs, 19 of the 23 vacancies are with patients (83% occupancy). Clinical beds for adults are at 5% occupancy and children’s beds at 35%.
In Salvador, of the 195 active beds, 38 are occupied (19% of general occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 21% and pediatric ICU beds are at 100%.
Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are at 11% occupancy and pediatric beds at 5%.
