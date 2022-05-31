Beats headphones are up to R$970 off on Amazon

Beats-branded headphones and speakers are up to 39% off this week on Amazon. The promotion is part of the “warm up” for Valentine’s Day, on June 12th.

The biggest discount goes for the Beats Studio3 Wireless Over, in white, a wireless headphone that is R$970 cheaper — 39% off. The product is on sale for R$ 1,529 (offer link), and can be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments.

The headphone has active noise cancellation technology, has padded earcups and promises a battery life of up to 22 hours. It runs Apple’s Wi chip, which allows you to answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri assistant.

For those who prefer a black headphone, the Beats Solo Pro is also on offer. The device lowered the price from R$ 1,376.94 to R$ 1,299 (available here). It also has a noise canceling function, up to 40 hours of battery life, in addition to Fast Fuel technology, which provides up to 3 hours of sound after a 10-minute charge.

Another product on offer is the Beats Pill+, a portable, wireless speaker in black. The product is selling for R$ 815 (link here), a 37% discount — or BRL 484. The speaker lasts for 12 hours, has an integrated speakerphone and external charging for the phone and other devices.

To purchase or obtain more information about the products, access the links below:

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over Beats Studio3 Wireless Over‑Ear Headphones – White

BRL 1,529

Beats Solo Pro Beats Solo Pro wireless noise canceling headphones – Black

BRL 1,299

Beats Pill+ Beats Pill+ Wireless Portable Speaker – Bluetooth stereo, 12 hours of sound, microphone…

BRL 815

Other Beats products and offers can be found on Amazon at this link: https://amzn.to/3z8R57E

In addition to discounts, Amazon Prime subscribers receive products with free shipping. However, as it is a promotional action, the conditions can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for the offer.