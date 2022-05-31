Best time to exercise is different for men and women, study says

  • Philippa Roxby
  • BBC News Health Reporter

Morning exercise may benefit women who want to reduce body fat and blood pressure

Exercise is good for you at any time of day, but the time to get the best results varies between women and men, according to a US study.

Research states that women burn more body fat during morning exercise and men at night. Differences in hormones, biological clocks and sleep cycles between the sexes can influence calorie burning.

So far, much of what is known about this topic is based on studies with only men, the researchers point out.

The study of 30 men and 26 women — all active and healthy, and between the ages of 25 and 55 — lasted 12 weeks and monitored the effects of a varied fitness program, which included stretching, running and resistance training.

