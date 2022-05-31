Brazil has two suspected cases of monkeypox, says ministry

posted on 05/30/2022 12:43 / updated on 05/30/2022 12:46



(credit: CDC)

The Ministry of Health confirmed, this Monday (30/5), that Brazil is investigating two suspected cases of monkeypox. One of them is in Santa Catarina and the other in Ceará. No case of the disease has been confirmed in the country so far.

According to the folder, the suspected patients are isolated, recovering and being monitored by health surveillance. “The investigation of the cases is in progress and collection will be made for laboratory analysis”, says a note.

A third case is being monitored in Rio Grande do Sul, but has not yet been classified as a suspect. “The reassessment is being carried out according to the definition criteria. So far, there is no confirmation of the rumor as a suspected case”.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of this Sunday (29/5), 257 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed worldwide in 20 countries that do not have the disease as endemic. No deaths have been recorded so far. In South America, there is one confirmed case in Argentina.

On Monday, Rosamund Lewis, the WHO’s top monkeypox expert, said she did not believe the outbreak of the disease could turn into another pandemic. “We are not currently concerned about a global pandemic,” she said, stressing that the outbreak should be viewed as a “potential public health emergency of international concern.”