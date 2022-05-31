Brazil records 63 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Brazil had 63 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to figures updated by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the Ministry of Health this Monday (30). In the same period, the country also recorded about 24,000 cases of the disease caused by SARs-CoV-2.

Check the updated numbers of Covid-19 in Brazil:

63 deaths in the last 24 hours;

deaths in the last 24 hours; 24,082 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours;

confirmed cases in the last 24 hours; 666,516 accumulated deaths;

accumulated deaths; 30,977,661 total confirmed cases;

total confirmed cases; moving average of 121 deaths and 24,809 cases in the last 7 days.

Covid-19 in Brazil

After arriving in Brazil in March 2020, the Covid-19 virus spread rapidly. Just over two and a half years after the arrival of the pandemic in the country, the frightening mark of 600,000 deaths was reached.

With moments of high and low in new cases and in the number of deaths, the country only had a scenario of improvement in the pandemic after the advance of vaccination. According to data from the Ministry of Health, almost 157 million people are already fully vaccinated and 86 million have already taken at least the first booster dose.

Covid-19: situation in the world

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the new coronavirus has infected nearly 528 million people worldwide. The milestone is reached more than 2 years after its appearance in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in December 2019. The death toll from Covid-19 in the world has already exceeded 6.2 million.

