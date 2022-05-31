Brazilian media market moves towards mediatech model

Thais Monteiro

May 30, 2022 – 6:00 am

Popularized in Brazil by Globo, the concept of mediatech has gained new followers. In April of this year, Terra and Exame positioned themselves as mediatech and startups in the content creation market, such as One Big Media, already use the term to refer to their way of working. In addition to a positioning, becoming mediatech involves strategic issues, such as reducing costs with third parties, attracting new investors and advertising money. As content production becomes more accessible, distribution channels more numerous, and the advertiser’s media plan more dispersed, this is a path to look out for in the media market.

Globo’s journey to become mediatech began when it realized that digital would bring changes in content consumption habits. In 2018, a review of the company’s operating model began the unification of TV Globo, Globosat, Globo.com and Globoplay companies and products. Technology, at the time, was essential to gain synergy, speed and began to permeate all business decisions. From that moment on, the project to turn Globo into a mediatech began, “focusing on the development of technologies for the production and distribution of content, including advertising, increasingly personalized and adapted to the consumer’s interests, guaranteeing him the best experience with Globo products”, says Raymundo Barros, director of Strategy and Technology at Globo.

In the structural part, the company hired professionals such as scientists, data analysts and programmers — currently, ⅓ of the employees are in the technology area —, started the construction of its own CDN (Content Distribution Network) to meet the demand of its users and content delivery in national and international territory and, in April 2021, signed a partnership with Google Cloud so that Globo could use Google’s experience in data management, artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as the global infrastructure , scalable and secure, supporting technological evolution to help in stages of production and distribution of content.

Terra announced its positioning as a mediatech in April this year based on a repositioning that included a new content vertical strategy to increase representation in the vehicle’s production. But, according to Claudia Caliente, director of Terra Brasil, the 20 years of the brand’s history have accredited and accredited Terra as mediatech. “We were born with a strong presence in the provision of digital services, whether as internet access providers or email providers. The maturity we built with this evolution, in addition to the learnings about audience behavior, enabled us to launch relevant products,” she says, citing 2006’s Sonora music streaming and 2012’s Sunday TV movie streaming.

To start this positioning in practice, the company created squads focused on data governance together with Vivo, owner of Terra, turned its efforts to media management and maintenance of algorithms to improve the offer of customized content to the user to improve the assertiveness and consumer experience. Despite the squads, Terra claims to work in a unified way to bring agility and efficiency to the information exchange process. The merger with Vivo, on the other hand, makes it possible to carry out research and follow the journey of users.

Like Terra, it was also in April that Exame positioned itself as a mediatech, but the trajectory so far began in 2019 with the acquisition of the title by BTG Pactual, which began investing in the brand so that it became more digitized, multichannel and with different sources of revenue with pillars in education and business. “We believed that we could help in the personal and professional development of people, in the formation of leaders and in the development of companies and businesses in an even more proactive way, and, in order to put these goals into practice, it was necessary to bring modernity, technology and innovation”, points out the co-CEO of Exame, Renato Mimica.

By taking care of the brand, BTG Pactual created technology and data teams, teams focused on digitization and optimization of the company and sought to establish a mentality of constant search for new formats and how it is possible to use technology, data science and different channels to better impact readers and customers. The challenge lies in taking advantage of the best channels and technological solutions to deliver the content. “With the current state of connectivity and increasingly rapid changes with new technology solutions, companies that do not update themselves have little chance of maintaining themselves as businesses that generate value in a sustainable way”, he predicts.

content creation

Startup of the Emotion Studios Group, One Big Media was born with the purpose of becoming a mediatech specialized in developing and promoting content creators. The company becomes a partner of content channels and works with them to evolve in metrics, metadata and in the professionalization of content. Today, the startup has 111 channels on various social platforms.

The company invests in building its own tools, but also uses outsourced technologies in the market to optimize work, ensure engagement and audience. The intention is to obtain information that helps predict which branded content campaigns and strategies can have effective results, all of this anchored in data analysis and business intelligence to deliver agility. For this, it is structured in squads divided by verticals. There are also the heads of the areas, but the work model aims to be horizontal to think about content strategies, partnerships with brands and new business fronts for creators.