Call of Duty games may be coming to Game Pass soon [RUMOR]

The arrival of the games can be officially announced on June 12

While the process of purchasing Activision Blizzard by Microsoft should still take months to complete, its first reflexes may appear soon. Some of Call of Duty franchise titles started appearing on Xbox Game Pass discount pagesin a possible indication that they should soon arrive at the service.

Although games like Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and the remake of the first Modern Warfare appear on the promotions page, they cannot be purchased at lower than normal prices. the same happens with Diablo II: Ressurected by Blizzardwhich is also listed but does not offer discounts to subscription service subscribers.

It is not possible to confirm with 100% certainty the arrival of titles to Game Pass, but the past gives strong indications that this is the path they will take. When Microsoft acquired Bethesdafor example, the publisher’s games followed the same path before they became available in the system catalog.

Official announcement may happen soon

The arrival of Activision Blizzard games to Game Pass was expected from the moment Microsoft officially announced its acquisition —but it just seemed to be something that would happen when she was finished. At the present time, companies may have simply entered into a commercial agreement that ended up advancing what was already expected.

The forecast is that any kind of official announcement about the arrival of Call of Duty, Diablo and other titles from the developer to the service is made on June 12. It is on this date that Microsoft will conduct its joint presentation with Bethesda, which promises several new features for the second half of the year.

Xbox and Bethesda announce joint presentation on June 12

The companies promise several new features for Xbox, PC and Game Pass



The availability of games on the service would help lessen the negative impact brought by the news that Starfield and RedFalltwo great games from Bethesda, will not be released in 2022. Xbox is expected to take advantage of the event to reveal other games from its studios and partnerships that will guarantee a constant stream of heavy releases for Game Pass until the end of this year. year.

