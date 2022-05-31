Campinas begins to apply booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to teenagers | Campinas and Region

The City Hall of Campinas (SP) starts, as of this Monday (30), the application of the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. Other cities in the region also announced the start this Monday – see details below .

According to the administration, the immunizing agent will be made available in 65 health centers in the metropolis without the need for scheduling.

The only condition to be vaccinated is that the teenager has taken the second dose for at least four months. Only the health centers Boa Esperança and Joaquim Egídio will not apply. See the list and opening hours of the vaccination rooms in each of the units.

THE EPTVan affiliate of TV Globo, was at the unit in the Jardim Aurelia neighborhood and found that demand was low this Monday morning.

According to the Campinas Epidemiological Surveillance Department (Devisa), Campinas has 110,994 adolescents between 12 and 17 years old. Of this total, 72,233 have already received the second dose of the vaccine, which is equivalent to a vaccine coverage of 65.1%.

Pregnant women and puerperal women in this age group can also receive reinforcement. According to the latest vaccination bulletin released by the municipal government, 26.4% of the target audience has not yet taken the first dose and 34.9% are without the second.

Other cities in the region

Also this Monday, Americana (SP), Sumaré (SP), Indaiatuba (SP), Jaguariúna (SP) and Espírito Santo do Pinhal (SP), Louveira (SP), Paulínia (SP) and Vinhedo (SP) released the initiation of booster dose application in adolescents.

In Americanthe immunizing agent will be available in all basic health units, from 8:30 am to 2 pm. It is no longer necessary to make an appointment to receive the vaccine. Just go to one of the health units.

Already in Sumaréthe application takes place from 9 am to 3 pmalso in all health units.

Indaiatuba, in turn, vaccine to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridaysalways from 1 pm to 6 pm, at the Worker’s Sports Center. The location is at Avenida Conceição, 1885, Cidade Nova 2.

In Jaguariúna, the new stage of the campaign will take place from 4:00 pm to 7:30 pmat Cruzeiro do Sul, 12 de Setembro and Florianópolis units.

Espírito Santo do Pinhal informed that, in the UBSs, immunization occurs from 9 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday. The Vaccination Room works at the same time during the week and from 7 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.

In the city of Louveira, immunization is available in all UBSs, from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm.

Paulínia announced that the schedules for receiving the dose began at 11 am this Monday, through the website or by phone 156.

Finally, Vinhedo explained that the vaccination will be carried out from Monday to Friday, at the Medical Center, Polyclinic and Basic Health Units Vila João XXIII and Três Irmãos. Times and addresses for each location are available on the website.