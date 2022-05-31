Check out next week’s mixed vaccination calendar (30/5 to 3/6) against Covid-19, flu (Influenza) and measles

The Sorocaba City Hall, through the Health Department (SES), informs the next week’s mixed vaccination schedule (5/30 to 6/3), which will immunize against Covid-19the flu (Influenza) and measlesin the 33 UBSs (Basic Health Units) of the city, the 9 am to 3 pm.

The vaccines against flu and measles will be applied in Monday (5/30), fourth (1/6) and Friday (3/6). Now, vaccines against Covid-19 will be made available on third (5/31) and Thursday (2/6).

Covid-19

Vaccination against Covid-19 for children (from the age of five), adolescents and adults will continue in the 33 UBSs, in third (5/31) and on Thursday (2/6). Those who need to take any dose of the vaccine can attend on the day of the week indicated for that, according to the calendar, to be immunized. Adults and adolescents need to present ID, CPF and proof of vaccination of the dose already received.

in the case of childrenin the act of immunization, must be accompanied by parents or guardians and carrying the Vaccination Card, the identity document and the CPF or SUS Card, all these documents from the child himself.

Parents or guardians of children with comorbidities or disabilities must also provide proof of their risk condition (exams, prescriptions, medical report, medical prescription or existing registration at UBS).

To advance the service time by up to 90% at the time of the child’s immunization against Covid-19, parents or guardians can access the website: vaccineja.sp.gov.br and pre-register. The initiative aims to avoid agglomerations. If you are unable to pre-register the child, the same can be done in person at the UBS.

Influenza (Influenza)

The flu vaccination will be done in a staggered way, to serve all audiences with tranquility and without agglomerations. Next week, in Monday (5/30), fourth (1/6) and Friday (3/6), will continue to be immunized, as determined by the State Government, elderly aged 60 years or older; health professionals; children from six months to four years, 11 months and 29 days; pregnant and postpartum women; indigenous population; traditional quilombola communities; teachers, other education professionals and school staff (lunch workers, education assistants, administrative assistants, student inspector, cleaning assistant, among others); truck drivers; workers in collective road transport of urban and long-distance passengers; port workers; security and rescue forces; armed forces; prison system staff; population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures; people with disabilities and people with comorbidities (see the list of comorbidities defined by the Ministry of Health).

Measles

Measles vaccination will be given in children aged from six months to four years, 11 months and 29 days and health professionalsat Monday (5/30), fourth (1/6) and Friday (3/6). Parents or guardians are fundamental in this process and must attend the vaccination services together with their children, taking the child’s Vaccination Card for evaluation and registration. The triple viral vaccine, applied in this campaign, also protects against rubella and mumps, in addition to measles.

At the time of vaccination, it is The presentation of an identity document with photo and the Vaccination Card of the person to be vaccinated is mandatory. in the case of health and education professionals, truck drivers, road collective transport workers, port workers, security and rescue forces, armed forces and prison system employees, proof of employment is also required. already, the disabled people also need to present medical report or report.

food collection

There will be, in all UBSs participating in the vaccination campaign, non-perishable food collection for the #AFOMENAOEFAKE! campaign, organized by the Social Solidarity Fund (FSS). These items will be distributed to families in social vulnerability in the city. The donation is voluntary and open to all who wish and are able to contribute.

Check out, below, the mixed vaccination schedule against Covid-19, flu (Influenza) and measles for the next week (30/5 to 3/6):

Vaccination sites

📍 UBS Angélica – Rua Major Silva Vilela, 27 – Vila Elza

📍 UBS Aparecidinha – Rua Joaquim Machado, 620 – Aparecidinha

📍 UBS Barão – Rua Afonso Muraro, 41 – Vila Barão

📍 UBS Barcelona – Calle Colombia, 253 – Vila Barcelona

📍 UBS Brigadeiro Tobias – Rua Ana Gomes Corrêa, 55 – Brigadeiro Tobias

📍 UBS Cajuru – Avenida Paraná, 3719 – Cajuru do Sul

📍 UBS Carandá – Rodovia Emerenciano Prestes de Barros, SP 097, 3.757 – Estrada Sorocaba/Porto Feliz

📍 UBS Cerrado – Rua Visconde do Rio Branco, 885 – Vila Jardini

📍 UBS Éden – Rua Salvador Leite Marques, 933 – Eden

📍 UBS Escola – Avenida Comendador Pereira Inácio, 500 – Jardim Vergueiro

📍 UBS Fiori – Rua André Manente, 20 – Vila Olímpia

📍 Habiteto UBS – Avenida Chico Xavier, 25 – Habiteto – Ana Paula Eleutério

📍 UBS Haro – Rua Aristides da Silva Lobo, 379 – Vila Haro

📍 UBS Hortência – Rua Teodoro Kaizel, 677 – Vila Hortência

📍 UBS Laranjeiras – Rua Sônia Bernúncio, 24 – Parque das Laranjeiras

📍 UBS Lopes de Oliveira – Rua Riusaku Kanizawa, 795 – Lopes de Oliveira

📍 UBS Márcia Mendes – Rua José Augusto Rabello Junior, 91 – Jardim Vera Cruz

📍 UBS Maria do Carmo – Rua Joaquim Ferreira Barbosa, 727 – Jardim Maria do Carmo

📍 UBS Maria Eugenia – Rua Mário Romano, 264 – Jardim Maria Eugênia

📍 UBS Mineirão – Rua Tenente Érico de Oliveira, 110 – Vila Mineirão

📍 UBS Nova Esperança – Rua Paula Mayer Cattini, 689 – Jardim Nova Esperança

📍 UBS Nova Sorocaba – Avenida Americana, 351 – Vila Nova Sorocaba

📍 UBS Paineiras – Rua Eliza Stefani Lamos, 130 – Parque das Paineiras

📍 UBS Rodrigo – Rual Alpheu Castro Santos, 220 – Lopes de Oliveira

📍 UBS Sabiá – Rua Dionízio Bueno Sampaio, 91 – Vila Zacarias

📍 UBS Santana – Rua Doutor Deodoro Reis, 150 – Vila Santana

📍 UBS São Bento – Avenida Doutor Gualberto Moreira, 1501 – Parque São Bento

📍 UBS Simus – Alameda dos Lírios, 327 – Jd. simus

📍 UBS Sorocaba I – Rua Doutor Américo Figueiredo, 3171 – Júlio de Mesquita Filho Housing Complex

📍 UBS Ulisses Guimarães – Rua Ferdinando Irineu Corra, 27 – Parque Vitória Régia

📍 UBS Vitória Régia – Rua Francisco da Silva Martins, 35 – Parque Vitória Régia

📍 UBS Wanel Ville – Rua Alexandre Caldini, 442 – Parque Ouro Fino

To find out which UBS is closest to your home, click here and access our map.