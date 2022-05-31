Councilors want explanations about health management in IjuíRPI – Rádio Progresso de Ijuí

May 30, 2022

05/30/2022 l 20:04

Janaina Melo

05/30/2022 l 20:04

One of the main debates of the night, once again, was in relation to health. Councilman Matheus Pompeo de Mattos (PDT) sent a request inviting Secretary Márcio Strassburger to appear in the chamber, with the aim of clarifying the management of the Emergency Care Unit (UPA). “The secretary said that when they complain, councilors are more concerned with the spotlight than with solving the problem. No, when we speak we are claiming everything the community wants and communicates to us”, he pointed out.

Other councilors also took a stand on the topic. Beto Noronha criticized the secretary’s speech and reiterated the information that people are waiting longer than the estimated time for them to receive care at municipal health units.

Ricardo Adamy (MDB) said he was attended to quickly, when he looked for the Triage Center. “I was very well attended, and in an acceptable time. The other day, a businessman took his children to a private unit and waited from 6pm to 10pm. I was seen, medicated and had a test done, in three hours, in the public health system,” he said.

César Busnello said that “every time he manifests himself in the press, to justify the unjustifiable, he is lost”. The councilor also cited reports with speeches by the mayor and the secretary of health. “The mayor himself said that animal protectors want more investment in public policies, while people wait in line for medical care. He said it, it wasn’t Busnello,” he joked.

Josias Pinheiro (PDT), who was once secretary of health, said that some situations are unacceptable, with the delay in scheduling basic consultations, delay in service at the UPA and at the Triage Center. “At the beginning of the government, the secretary said that the health of Ijuí was in chaos. A year and a half later, the chaos appears to have not been resolved,” he said.

Bruna Gubiani, from the collective É as Gurias (PT and PCdoB) reiterated a question that had already been asked on other occasions: information regarding contracts made via the Intermunicipal Health Consortium (CISA). “It’s a kind of outsourcing of the SUS”, she said. The councilor complemented by suggesting that the secretary carry out his work. “Go do your job, we are doing ours”, she concluded.

The application was approved by thirteen favorable votes and one absence.

Source: Rádio Progresso de Ijuí