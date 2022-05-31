Covid-19: Check out this week’s vaccination schedule in Cascavel

The health units of Cascavel continue to apply the vaccine against covid-19, always from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm. The PMI (Municipal Immunization Program) warns that it is essential to complete the vaccination schedule to ensure prevention against the disease.

The third dose for the general population over 18 years is available in all health facilities, for those who took the second dose 4 months ago. Regarding the fourth dose, for elderly people over 60 years of age, doses can also be found in all units.

The second dose of Astrazeneca for adults is being applied exclusively at the São Cristóvão UBS. The second dose of Coronavac is applied at Neva’s UBS. At the Cancelli unit, the service is for the second dose of adult Pfizer.

The application of pediatric vaccines will be focused on Thursday (2) and Friday (3). The second dose of Coronavac for children will be applied in all units. The little ones who need to take the second dose of pediatric Pfizer will have the vaccine in the units of Aclimação Interlagos and Nova Cidade.

It is worth mentioning that in health units, the use of mask is mandatory. Currently, 689,891 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 have already been applied in Cascavel.

REINFORCEMENT IN ADOLESCENTS

Regarding the recommendation of the Ministry of Health that extended the booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19 to adolescents, between 12 and 17, the regional health official made the document official this Monday. However, no municipality still has doses available to vaccinate this group. Paraná sent the request and the Health Department of Cascavel awaits the receipt of doses to start vaccination. As soon as a date is established, the population will be informed through the official channels of the Prefecture.

The booster dose should be given four months after the second dose, preferably with the Pfizer vaccine, regardless of the dose given previously.