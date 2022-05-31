COVID-19: Private clinics start applying AstraZeneca vaccines – Gerais

Two million doses of AstraZeneca are available to the private network (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press – 09/16/2021)

Starting this Tuesday (31), private clinics and laboratories in Belo Horizonte can start applying the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19. Prices range from R$300 to R$350. This morning, the Estado de Minas report sought out the main laboratories and clinics that offer immunization in the capital. Companies are already receiving calls for the vaccine, however, few intend to offer the immunizing agent against the disease.

The target audience of private clinics, according to the Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics (ABCVac), will be employees of companies and people who work in risky places, who wish to increase the dose, in addition to those who may not enter the vaccine coverage of the SUS.

“We believe that at some point there will be a narrowing of the age group and groups vaccinated by the National Immunization Program (PNI), and thus the clinics will act as a complement and for those ineligible, as already happens in the flu vaccine”, informed the entity.

Immunolgica Vacinas Humanas confirmed that it received a batch this Tuesday and will sell the vaccine for R$350. The company did not inform when it will start the application of doses. Vacsim has also acquired the immunizers and should receive the first batch by tomorrow (01/06). The doses will be sold for R$350.

Vaccine vaccine clinic said it will study demand for COVID-19 immunizers before making a purchase. The company intends to consult customers through broadcast lists and polls on social networks. Maximune chose not to work with the vaccine at this time.

The laboratories Hermes Pardini and Lustosa reported that, for the time being, there is no forecast for purchases of the vaccine. The report was unable to contact the So Marcos laboratory and is awaiting a return from Axial.

Doses of the immunizer

The vaccine is imported directly from the manufacturer, only the packaging is different from what Brazilians are used to seeing in distribution to health posts, as reported by ABCVac.

In all, around 2 million doses of the immunizing agent are available for the capitals of Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and So Paulo, of which 1 million has already arrived and is being distributed. The rest should disembark in the country in the coming months.

The sale price of the immunizer at the factory reaches R$ 151 reais, a value defined by the Medicines Market Regulation Chamber (CMED), an inter-ministerial body that deals with prices practiced in the sector.

According to ABCVac, clinics are responsible for checking the doses that the patient has already taken and providing the necessary guidelines. The application will obey the same criteria adopted in the public network.