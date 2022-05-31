Covid vaccine is available for the private network of BH and should cost R$ 350

With prices that can vary from R$ 300 to R$ 350, the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 should be available from this Tuesday (31) to private clinics in Belo Horizonte. According to the president of the Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics (ABCVac), Geraldo Barbosa, 2 million doses of the vaccine will be made available to the capitals of Minas, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Barbosa explains that any clinic can now acquire the vaccine, which, according to him, has already entered the “routine” stage for the population. “There is no need for clinics to buy stock, because we know that we will have these 2 million doses available. It is a vaccine that is not the same vaccine manufactured in Brazil, as the one distributed at the posts, but at AstraZeneca, in England”, he details.

The president of ABCVac also says that the immunizing agent comes in a bottle with ten doses and, after opening, it lasts for 48 hours. Because of this, the expectation is that the application is made by scheduling a time, to avoid wasting the immunizer. “The vaccine is brought by plane, so it is delivered within 24 hours. The logistics are very fast, you can schedule for 2, 3 days after the first order”, argues Barbosa.

the report of THE TIME sought, on Monday night (30), the largest laboratories and companies that offer immunization in the capital of Minas Gerais. However, so far, none of them has stated that they intend to offer the immunizer against Covid.

Public

With vaccines against the new coronavirus available free of charge by the SUS, the association believes that the doses made available in the private network should have some specific audiences, such as people who have not yet had the 4th dose offered by the public authorities – until now available only to people with more 60 years and immunosuppressed.

“Every patient has the right to self-protection according to the recommendation of their doctor. The professional will make a personal assessment to know whether or not the person can anticipate the fourth dose, which is only being offered to people over 60”, adds the president of ABCVac, Geraldo Barbosa.

Despite this, the AstraZeneca vaccine will be available to anyone over the age of 18 who has not taken any dose of Covid immunizations, or who has not yet received the 3rd dose (and who took the 2nd dose more than 4 years ago). months). To “advance” the 4th dose, in addition to the medical recommendation, a 4-month interval for the booster dose is also needed.

“Regardless of the disease, it is important for people to update their vaccinations, as we cannot lose lives. We are seeing a resurgence of diseases because of low vaccine coverage. Influenza immunization, for example, we have not reached 50% coverage”, ends Barbosa.