Creating games in HD-2D format isn’t as cheap as it sounds, says Square Enix producer

Format features 3D elements that simulate the look of classic 16-bit-era RPGs

Used in games like Octopath Traveler and, more recently, in Triangle Strategy, the HD-2D format requires more resources than gamers can imagine. In an interview with 4Gamer, producer Tomoya Asano, who worked on both titles for Square Enix, stated that the company is the only one that would be able to take advantage of the system currently.

According to Asano, the costs involved in the projects make him not be a very attractive alternative for independent developers and with more limited budgets. “It probably involves more costs than you think. In that respect, it’s a good match for the titles we want from Square Enix” he explained.

The producer also confirmed that the high level of quality seen in the (still few) titles that have adopted the format is result of a collaborative creation environment. He claims that different teams from the Japanese developer collaborate with each other to ensure the good visual and technical aspects of all HD-2D games that reach the public.

Square Enix is ​​already preparing new games with the style

Asano explains that when Square Enix starts a new project using technology, Past team members are encouraged to share their experiences and discoveries. “If an expression method was used in a previous title, there is no reason why they cannot be incorporated into new titles.”.

While the producer was involved in the Japanese developer’s first two HD-2D games, he will not actively participate in the production of all technology-related projects. The company prepares for July this year the launch of Live a Live on Switchremake of a cult game originally released only for the Super Nintendo.

Square Enix wants to produce more HD-2D remakes of Super Nintendo games

Do we have a chance to see a Chrono Trigger in this format?



Square Enix is ​​also using the technology in developing a Dragon Quest III remake, which so far remains without a confirmed release date. Although the format is usually associated with the Nintendo Switch, it may also appear on other platforms in the future — Octopath Traveler, for example, was also later released for PC and Xbox.

Source: WCCFTech