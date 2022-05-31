Discover 9 fattening foods that will disrupt your diet

If you want to keep your weight off or are looking to lose weight, you need to take care of your diet. Check out today which foods are fattening and enemies of any diet.

1 – Soft drinks and energy drinks

The high sugar content in these types of drinks makes them enter the list of foods that make people fat.

2 – Foods that make you fat: alcoholic drink

Although they don’t have such significant amounts of carbohydrates, the problem with these drinks lies in the alcohol itself. The number of calories it provides to the body is greater than that of other foods.

3 – Sweets

Being true sugar bombs, sweets should be consumed in moderation. After all, they are the main representatives of fattening foods.

4 – Ice cream

Ice cream is one of the most loved foods by people, especially on hot and dry days. The problem is that the composition of the vast majority of ice cream is made up of carbohydrate and fat. Needless to say, it is one of the most fattening foods.

5 – Processed meats

Meat, in general, usually has a lot of calories, especially the fatty ones. However, processed meats are even worse, as they are high in sodium and can still be high in carbohydrates.

6 – Foods that make you fat: pasta

Who doesn’t like pizza? The problem is that pasta is mostly made up of carbohydrates. They also have cheese and sugar in the sauce, which may have added sugar.

7 – Fries

Fried foods are rich in saturated fats. In addition to gaining weight, these foods also contribute to the onset of serious health problems, especially in the heart.

8 – Fast Food

If we were to translate fast food into its composition, we could say that they are made of carbohydrate, fat, salt and sugar. They are certainly among the most fattening foods.

9 – Cheeses

Cheeses are made with fat from milk. Therefore, they are hypercaloric foods and should be consumed in moderation. The darker the cheese, the more fat it has.