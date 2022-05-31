Dive investigates suspected monkeypox case in SC

The Secretary of State for Health of Santa Catarina (SES-SC), through the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance (Dive-SC), reported this Monday, 30, that a suspected case of Monkeypox, monkeypox, was reported. The Santa Catarina Health Surveillance Strategic Information Center (CIEVS-SC) received the notification last Friday, 27.

The case is a 27-year-old woman, resident in Dionísio Cerqueira, in the far west of the state, with a hospital admission record. The patient started symptoms on May 24, with the appearance of acute skin rashes in different regions of the body, which were accompanied by dysphagia, myalgia, asthenia, fever and lymph node enlargement. She is currently awaiting laboratory test results for other diseases and is being monitored by municipal surveillance.

The investigation is being carried out by the Municipal Health Department, Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance of Santa Catarina, Central Laboratory of Santa Catarina (Lacen-SC) with support from the Ministry of Health. So far, there are no confirmed cases in the state.

