Doctor is ordered to return almost R$ 300 thousand for shifts in SC

The municipality of São Miguel do Oeste must be reimbursed in R$ 286,009.44, plus monetary correction. The value derives from the conduct of a doctor who received remuneration from the public coffers, even without the effective provision of services on duty. The decision is of the 2nd Civil Court of the local district.

The amounts improperly received correspond to the period between October 2014 and April 2019. These are on-call hours that were not provided or did not fit into the medical on-call category.

Municipal Law no. 6,837/2013 and Municipal Decree n. 7,724/2013, which regulates the working hours of the servers of the 24-hour Emergency Care Unit, determines that there is no forecast of remuneration for medical shifts in work periods of less than 12 hours from Monday to Friday. In view of the conduct, the public servant was punished with dismissal from the position.

Judge Catherine Recouvreux, in the decision, highlighted that the “rule, as observed, since the installation of the Unit, was not observed by the UPA servers, even with attributions of direction and leadership, as in the case of the defendant”.

