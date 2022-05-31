Does the smallpox vaccine protect against the monkey variant?

The Ministry of Health admitted this Monday (30) that it monitors two cases of monkeypox in Brazil. With the risk of the disease reaching the country, the question remains whether everyone who took the smallpox vaccine is protected against this new version of the disease.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the vaccines used in the disease eradication program provide up to 85% protection against monkeypox. The Ministry of Health said that regular vaccination against the disease ended in the country in 1973, as it had been eradicated in the world for decades.

“People vaccinated against smallpox have antibodies that protect against Monkeypox, what we don’t know is whether this lasts until today because it’s been over 40 years,” said the director of the Virology Laboratory at Butantan, Viviane Botosso, in a note.

Although the studies are not conclusive, the fact that the country has already developed a vaccine against smallpox may speed up the development of a new immunizer, if necessary.

Fiocruz has already reinforced that it has the capacity to make an immunizing agent on an emergency basis. In a note, the institution even said that it tried to manufacture the vaccine again in 2001, but that the understanding with the government was that the eradication of the disease made it unnecessary.