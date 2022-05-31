Dr. Carlos Mosconi and Rosilene continue as Health Secretaries in Poços de Caldas – ONDA POÇOS

Carlos Mosconi remains in the position of Municipal Health Secretary in Poços de Caldas. The information was confirmed to Onda Poços journalism by the Secretary of Government Paulo Ney, this Monday, 30th.

Mosconi informed the servers through a meeting held this morning. The permanence takes place at the request of the Mayor, servers and even institutions that provide health services. In addition to Mosconi, the Assistant Secretary of Health, Rosilene Faria, also remains in the position.

“In fact, we aimed to give full freedom to the work of the CPI of the City Council, but we were very touched by all the recognition of Mayor Sérgio and the demonstrations in general, in favor of our work in front of the secretariat to continue”, said the municipal secretary of health, Dr. Carlos Mosconi.

On Thursday, 26th, Carlos Mosconi and Rosilene Faria, asked to be dismissed from their positions, through a letter sent to the City Hall.

In the official letter, the justification for the action would be to offer transparency in the investigation and investigation, on the part of the Poços de Caldas City Council.

Receive the news through the official Onda Poços journalism group on your WhatsApp. Don’t worry, only our administrators will be able to make publications, thus avoiding inappropriate and inappropriate content. Click the link – https://chat.whatsapp.com/Fp2Md5xAELQL9HUwAIOLZE