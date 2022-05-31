Drug shortage crisis hits municipalities in the MRC

The shortage of medicines on the shelves of pharmacies and Health Units, caused by the difficulty of importing supplies and the unfolding of the war between Russia and Ukraine, has hit municipalities in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba (RMC) in recent weeks. At least three cities confirmed the problem to Band B and said that distributors and the pharmaceutical industry are not delivering the products.

Photo: Agência Brasil

According to information from Sindifarma (Union of Retailers of Pharmaceutical Products), there are already more than 500 types of medicines unavailable. In Araucária, for example, the City Hall reported that the shortage affects 20% of the medicines offered in the city’s public service.

According to the coordinator of Pharmaceutical Assistance of the municipal network of Araucaria, Marion Thiessen Helrighel, the main medicines that are in short supply are antibiotics for children.

“We also lack others such as amoxicillin 250 mg, azithromycin, tramadol, topiramate 100 and 50 mg, budesonide and dipyrone tablets,” he said.

Also according to Marion, last week a bid was held for the purchase of medicines.

“We have also carried out the programming of the Paraná Saúde Consortium. So in the next few days we will receive some deliveries, but the shortage should still continue”, he added.

In Rio Branco do Sul, the municipal secretary of Health, Nice Lara , shows concern, since most of the missing medicines make up those of the so-called basic health care.

“This lack of medicines has been happening with this whole process related to the pandemic. Because of this period, this reflected punctually in many areas of the economy and in health itself, which is the production of these medicines that today make up the cast of primary health care in the municipalities”, he explained.

The secretary is hopeful that the difficulty in purchasing medicines will be resolved in the coming days.

“The secretariat is aware and has made no effort to seek solutions that can continue to maintain the health of the population. We are sure that now, in view of this resumption of lines of work, of lines of care between all the secretariats in the metropolitan region, I am sure that we will find solutions that can minimize the lack of these items”, he added.

The situation mainly involving the antibiotic Amoxicillin is repeated in São José dos Pinhais. The Prefecture informed Banda B that there was a purchase request by both the Metropolitan Consortium and the Municipal Registration Minutes, but deliveries are still delayed. Also according to the City, the delivery of a supplier is scheduled for 06/15/2022.