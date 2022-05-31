‘Ear prosthesis made me hear sounds I didn’t know existed’ | Health

A woman who was born without ears and who underwent a groundbreaking surgery 20 years ago to insert a prosthesis told the BBC how the procedure changed her life.

Until the age of 47, Janet Craven could barely hear and would cover her face with her hair because she felt bad about her appearance.

Janet, from Wakefield, England, was born with Treacher Collins syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the way the face develops — especially the cheekbones, jaws, ears and eyelids.

The ears were attached to Janet's head using magnets that attach to implants in her skull — Photo: BBC

In her youth, she underwent several operations to reconstruct her facial structure. But the surgery that really changed her life was performed much later, when Ear prostheses, made of silicone, were magnetically attached to the head by means of titanium implants in the bone..

She also had a hearing aid placed in her skull, which meant she could hear properly for the first time.

Janet, 67, says that before the operation her hearing aid was very bad and her experience with sounds was like being in a “tunnel”.

“When people said something to me, I didn’t listen until 10 minutes later, so I was always late in conversations.”

Janet’s sister, Jackie Blackall, tells how the problem affected the family. “Because of this condition, our mother was very protective of her. So for all of Janet’s life, she was welcomed and that’s how it used to be.”

Jackie Blackall (left) and Janet — Photo: BBC

Janet says she always felt “closed and shy”, but having ears meant she could finally cut her long hair, “feel more normal, and wear earrings.

She said that now she “never stops talking”.

When the surgery was performed in 2002, it was reported that Janet was one of the few people in the UK to undergo the prosthetic ear procedure, which was performed by surgeon Richard Loukota at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.

Loukota, who has since retired, said adjusting Janet’s ears, which were fabricated from a mold of her niece’s ears, was “from a surgical point of view, very easy.”

Janet Craven was born with a rare genetic disorder called Treacher Collins syndrome — Photo: BBC

“Surgery is really just a bit of high-class carpentry,” he said. “The really smart people, in my opinion, are the technicians who spend hours sculpting the ears, which is what everyone sees.”

Janet remembers that after the surgery, she felt like she was in “the clouds”, although she was suddenly thrown into a world of noise she had never known.

“There were all these noises around me and I didn’t know where they were coming from. I was standing at a traffic light and I froze because there was the sound of traffic and things like the wind that I had never heard before,” she says.

Janet said it took some getting used to and her dentures didn’t arrive without problems. she remembers when his dog, a Yorkshire terrier named Kirby, ate his ears.

“I had a few drinks, went to bed and forgot to take my ears off. The dog must have jumped into bed in the middle of the night and eaten. I woke up the next morning and there were a lot of pieces of silicone everywhere. My earring was still there. , but the magnets are gone. I just looked at Kirby and said, ‘you can’t do that’.”

She took the pet to the vet, worried about a possible reaction to the magnets, but to her relief, he was unharmed.

Janet said another memorable moment was when she went on vacation abroad for the first time, and the magnets and implants set off the alarm in the airport’s security equipment.

“The security lady said to me, ‘Why is your head beeping?’. I replied, ‘Do you really want to know?’. I told her about my ears and took them off. She was so shocked she passed out.”

The first 12 months after surgery were “a nightmare,” says Janet.

Depending on the conditions, new ears are produced for her every two or three years.

She hopes the next set of ears will come with more holes so she can wear more earrings.

Janet also had several upgrades to her hearing implant, with the current device connected and controlled via her cell phone.

She says her hope now is to raise money for a charity, the Institute of Maxillofacial Facial Prosthetics and Technologists, as well as Bradford Teaching Hospitals, who help her through her process.