Elden Ring group bosses became less threatening and we didn’t even notice

Since Elden Ring was released, four major patches, in addition to minor patches, have been released for the game. We had already shown here that these updates had changed parts of the map without interfering too much with the gameplay, but now the same channel shows that, yes, there were changes that affect gameplay, such as group bosses that became less threatening, among other things.

The video from the Illusory Wall channel presents 10 other changes that Elden Ring had, mainly with patch 1.03 and also with the last patch (1.04). The main one, as mentioned, is group bosses (usually doubles). The youtuber says that the changes in duo bosses don’t apply to everyone, but the vast majority.

These changes in bosses were the AI modifications of them, making them less aggressive. For example, normally the two bosses would attack together, now one of them attacks, while the other waits his turn. This is quite noticeable in the Illusory Wall video.

FromSoftware also added another layer to make group bosses less aggressive, increasing their team effectiveness. Although this second change was not very clear, the youtuber says that the group bosses who did not receive both changes received at least one of them.

Other general changes

One of the changes are big roots on the hillside of the town side of Sellia in Caelid. It was possible to avoid all the puzzle solving to get through the city just by jumping on the roots.

Another change, and this one I tasted at the time it changed, was the change in position of tombs before Mohg’s arena. By jumping on these tombs, it was possible to enter the arena without activating the boss AI.

Elden Ring has some dark souls chests, up to four of them are known. Well, three now, as one has been replaced by the new game’s model.

Some of columns of wind that throws the Torrent up had their landing area too small, not cushioning the fall. Patches fixed some of them, but three others on underground maps are still dangerous.

Altus Plateau had some trolls wearing a cloak and they were very weak, something that surprised me the first time. They were replaced by other trolls, with different design and much stronger.

Oh! At Catacomb carriages no longer kill with one hitthis is a welcome change.

The Illusory Wall channel will continue its investigation of significant changes to Elden Ring with the latest patches. These changes listed here, and more, are not recorded in the game’s update log.

