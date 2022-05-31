English water cleanses the uterus? See what it’s for and how to take it

It hasn’t been too long since English water has become a hot topic among women looking for alternatives to improve fertility. It is believed that she would have the power to do a cleaning of the uterus that would increase the chances of pregnancy. In addition, English water is associated with relieving digestive problems, increasing appetite and eliminating toxins from the body.

It is a herbal medicine that contains extracts of medicinal plants such as cinnamon from China, yellow cinchona, calumba, cornflower, wormwood, chamomile and carqueja. Phytotherapy involves the use of plants to treat diseases.

Thus, any pharmaceutical product, whether extract, tincture, ointment or capsule, which uses as raw material any part of a plant with a pharmacological effect can be considered a herbal medicine.

According to the bull, its properties are related to the bitter principles of each of its constituents. For example, yellow chin has quinine, which stimulates the secretion of saliva and gastric juices, hence the link with digestion. But does English water really have the desired effects? Live well consulted experts on the subject.

English water: what is it for and more

What is the relationship of English water with fertility?

There are reports of women who, in an attempt to become pregnant, have sought alternatives to improve fertility, including drinking English water. However, there are no data to prove its effectiveness for this purpose, despite being popularly recommended.

Does English water stimulate the cleaning of the uterus?

There are no studies and evidence that English water acts on the female reproductive system, in fact, according to the herbal medicine leaflet, its indication focuses on improving the digestive system. Word of mouth information considers that this cleaning is about eliminating traces of the contraceptive, for women who have been using the drug for a long time, however, there is no consensus among the professionals consulted.

It is also important to highlight that any uterine disease that the woman has, needs to be evaluated by the gynecologist before using any medication, which, of dubious origins, can delay the diagnosis or worsen the situation.

English water helps you get pregnant?

There is no study linking the use of the drug to increased pregnancy rates. There is talk about women who have thin endometrium, due to the use of contraceptives, something that would make the implantation of the embryo difficult.

In this way, by acting on the accumulation of contraceptives, the health of the endometrium would improve and the chances of the embryo implanting would increase. However, there is no scientific evidence for the claim.

English water makes menstruation come down?

There is no proof that the herbal medicine acts on female sex organs or hormones, so acting on delayed menstruation also becomes more of a popular belief, something that can vary from one organism to another.

What happens is that its detoxifying properties can help eliminate impurities and toxins that get in the way of an organized menstrual cycle.

Can English water help postpartum?

With the same premise of eliminating toxins from the uterus, the belief that English water would help in the puerperium became popular. It is possible that the swelling will decrease, as well as the diuretic effect, however, there is no indication in the package insert for this type of treatment, drinking plenty of water would be enough. Another point would be to help with healing, but there are no scientific studies that prove this effect.

English water fattening or slimming?

Carqueja and calumba, present in the formulation, have an appetite-stimulating action; yellow corner acts on the production of saliva and gastric juices —which relieves symptoms related to stomach problems such as excess gas and abdominal swelling—; wormwood helps to combat loss of appetite and the feeling of digestive discomfort; and Finally, chamomile has properties that help prevent spasms in organs such as the stomach and intestines.

Therefore, it is necessary to understand that every drug has an indication. You have to know your own body and what it really needs. There is no miracle remedy and medical follow-up is essential.

How to drink English water?

According to the drug leaflet, you should ingest 1 cup (30 ml) or 2 tablespoons before meals. THE dose daily maximum of English water is 6 tablespoons per day, equivalent to 90 mldivided into 3 doses.

Among the specialists consulted, all reinforce that the use of English water requires the recommendation of a doctor.

Is it possible to talk about the benefits of English water?

Among the experts consulted by Live well, there is a consensus on the importance of phytotherapy, since many synthetic drugs are even based on the effects of medicinal plants. However, it is necessary to improve research on English water and individualize treatments, not generalize them.

For example, the diuretic effect can be great for bloating situations, but, on the other hand, it can increase dehydration or even interfere with the action of high blood pressure medications. The same goes for the digestive effect, which can be efficient for those who have heartburn, but worsen intestinal dysfunctions. The ideal, in all cases, is to consult specialists who will ensure the use of English water or not.

Are there contraindications to the use of English water?

As there are no studies developed by the herbal medicine manufacturer regarding its use during pregnancy, this is the main contraindication. But there are others, like people who have:

It is important to point out that, although a prescription is not necessary to buy English water, only a specialist will be able to say whether or not the herbal medicine is indicated for the treatment in question.

