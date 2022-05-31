Florianópolis follows vaccination against Influenza and Covid-19 this Monday; see points

Florianópolis continues to vaccinate children, adolescents, adults and apply the fourth dose to the elderly aged 60 years and over this Monday (30). Immunizing agents can be applied at the same points as vaccination against Influenza.

Check the complete schedule

Influenza

Covid: D1, boosters 1 and 2

– 9 am to 6 pm

All health units

SEAD/UFSC

– 9 am to 4 pm

Vaccination Van Praça XV (Cathedral Square) – In case of rain or strong winds, the Vaccination Van service will be suspended

Covid: D2 (2nd dose) and AD (additional dose of immunosuppressed):

– 9 am to 6 pm

Campeche Health Center

Canasvieiras Health Center

Coloninha Health Center SEAD/UFSC

– 9 am to 4 pm

Childhood Vaccination (Covid-19)

– Usual opening hours of each unit

San Antonio Health Center

Canasvieiras Health Center

Saco dos Limões Health Center

Trindade Health Center

Coastal Health Center

Tapera Health Center

Monte Cristo Health Center

Abraham Health Center

Narrow Health Center

– 9 am to 4 pm

Vaccination van Praça XV (Cathedral Square)