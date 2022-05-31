Florianópolis follows vaccination against Influenza and Covid-19 this Monday; see points

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on Florianópolis follows vaccination against Influenza and Covid-19 this Monday; see points 1 Views

Florianópolis continues to vaccinate children, adolescents, adults and apply the fourth dose to the elderly aged 60 years and over this Monday (30). Immunizing agents can be applied at the same points as vaccination against Influenza.

Vaccination in Florianópolis continues this Monday (30) – Photo: Marcos Albuquerque/PMF/Disclosure/NDVaccination in Florianópolis continues this Monday (30) – Photo: Marcos Albuquerque/PMF/Disclosure/ND

Check the complete schedule

Influenza
Covid: D1, boosters 1 and 2

– 9 am to 6 pm
All health units
SEAD/UFSC

– 9 am to 4 pm
Vaccination Van Praça XV (Cathedral Square) – In case of rain or strong winds, the Vaccination Van service will be suspended

Covid: D2 (2nd dose) and AD (additional dose of immunosuppressed):

– 9 am to 6 pm
Campeche Health Center
Canasvieiras Health Center
Coloninha Health Center SEAD/UFSC

– 9 am to 4 pm
Vaccination Van Praça XV (Cathedral Square) – In case of rain or strong winds, the Vaccination Van service will be suspended

Childhood Vaccination (Covid-19)

– Usual opening hours of each unit

San Antonio Health Center
Canasvieiras Health Center
Saco dos Limões Health Center
Trindade Health Center
Coastal Health Center
Tapera Health Center
Monte Cristo Health Center
Abraham Health Center
Narrow Health Center

– 9 am to 4 pm
Vaccination van Praça XV (Cathedral Square)

Join the group and receive the main news
of Greater Florianópolis in the palm of your hand.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

State government announces ten new ICU beds for Joinville Children’s Hospital

Governor Carlos Moisés (Republicans) announced on Monday morning, 30, the opening of 68 new beds …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved