Florianópolis follows vaccination against Influenza and Covid-19 this Monday; see points

Florianópolis continues to vaccinate children, adolescents, adults and apply the fourth dose to the elderly aged 60 years and over this Monday (30). Immunizing agents can be applied at the same points as vaccination against Influenza.
Check the complete schedule
Influenza
Covid: D1, boosters 1 and 2
– 9 am to 6 pm
All health units
SEAD/UFSC
– 9 am to 4 pm
Vaccination Van Praça XV (Cathedral Square) – In case of rain or strong winds, the Vaccination Van service will be suspended
Covid: D2 (2nd dose) and AD (additional dose of immunosuppressed):
– 9 am to 6 pm
Campeche Health Center
Canasvieiras Health Center
Coloninha Health Center SEAD/UFSC
– 9 am to 4 pm
Vaccination Van Praça XV (Cathedral Square) – In case of rain or strong winds, the Vaccination Van service will be suspended
Childhood Vaccination (Covid-19)
– Usual opening hours of each unit
San Antonio Health Center
Canasvieiras Health Center
Saco dos Limões Health Center
Trindade Health Center
Coastal Health Center
Tapera Health Center
Monte Cristo Health Center
Abraham Health Center
Narrow Health Center
– 9 am to 4 pm
Vaccination van Praça XV (Cathedral Square)