Frontier: The World’s Fastest Supercomputer With AMD Hardware

High-performance computing (HPC) offers “super machines” that power large servers and serve other specific applications that need very high processing speed and large memory capacity. THE OMGwhich also works in this segment, this week highlighted the Frontier, a system at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), located in Tennessee, in the United States, which is touted as the fastest supercomputer in the world.





AMD’s claim is based on the most recent editions of the Top500 and Green500 rankings, which rank machines in the segment. Frontier scored 1.1 exaflops, becoming the first supercomputer to break the exascale barrier. Frontier’s performance is more than double that of system number two and greater than the sum of the next seven systems on the Top500 list. The equipment was also praised for having good energy efficiency.

















The tests also showed that Frontier delivers 62.68 gigaflops/watt of power efficiency from a single chassis of optimized 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors and accelerators with the AMD Instinct MI250x GPU. The machine is also the world’s fastest AI system with a 6.86 exaflops mark in the HPL-AI benchmark, the equivalent of executing 68 million instructions per second in each of the brain’s 86 billion neurons.

‘monster’ specs





Frontier manages to deliver all this performance thanks to its 9408 AMD Trento processors with 64 coreswith each chip being accompanied by no less than 512GB of DDR4 RAM and four AMD Radeon Instinct MI250X GPUs. In all, the system has 602112 processing cores and 4.6 petabytes of RAM memory. The total number of MI250X GPU cores is 8138240 and the total HBM graphics memory is 4.6 petabytes, with 128 GB for each GPU.